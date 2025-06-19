Kyle Whittingham’s Big 12 Fate Clarified by Insider as Utah’s Struggles Come Into Focus

After a horrendous 5-7 Big 12 debut, their first losing campaign in over a decade, Utah Utes supporters were still chanting Kyle Whittingham’s name during the season finale win over UCF. Despite the chaos of injuries and inconsistency, especially under center, the faith in the legendary coach hasn’t wavered in Salt Lake City. Yes, the Utes fell off a cliff after a 4-0 start, finishing 2-7 in conference, but the bigger picture hasn’t escaped those who’ve followed Whittingham’s career. He is the same guy who led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles just a few seasons ago. And according to one college football insider, Whittingham hasn’t finished yet, despite whispers about retirement.

“I’m gonna say Utah is actually going to be good. I really do; I got a feeling. Look, they have been put in too good of a coach for this to happen all over again,” said analyst Tim Fitzgerald on his podcast for 247Sports. “Things went south (last season), they put all their eggs in the wrong quarterback basket, and it was a fragile basket. They got injured. I’m glad they have decided to move on, even though they wanted to play again. I think that is a possibility of a breakthrough.”

Exactly as Fitzgerald noted, Kyle Whittingham has wasted no time trying to flip the script for 2025. One of the biggest moves came in the hiring of offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who came in to fix one of the worst-performing units in the country last year. Beck’s arrival also sparked momentum on the recruiting trail, with Whittingham’s staff playing an active role in securing much-needed offensive talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Quarterback was the top priority, and Whittingham got his man in Devon Dampier. The dual-threat transfer from New Mexico, who played under Beck last season, brings instant credibility and familiarity to the Utes’ revamped offense. For the record, Dampier threw for over 2,700 yards and ran for another 1,100 in 2024, and is expected to be Utah’s Day 1 starter. Backing up Dampier is four-star freshman Wyatt Becker, who came out of Sierra Canyon High School in California. Combined, the duo gives Utah a QB room miles ahead of where it was last year.

AD

Beyond quarterback, Whittingham’s 2025 class adds offensive quality across the board. Running back Raycine Guillory, a four-star bruiser from Texas, has joined the team to complement senior Micah Bernard. In the receiver room, USC transfer Zacharyus Williams could emerge as WR1, while freshmen like JJ Buchanan and Tavian McNair bring speed and the reset Utah needed after losing Dorian Singer. Not to forget, efforts are still on to land Felix Ojo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The defense, on the other hand, has seen more reloading than overhauling. With Junior Tafuna and Connor O’Toole moving on, Kyle Whittingham landed four-star lineman Karson Kaufusi and edge rusher Pupualii Sepulona to keep the front seven physical. Coaches and experts alike see linebacker Cyrus Polu as a future star, while the secondary features true freshman Jason Stokes and returning Smith Snowden. Amid all the positive moves, what worries many fans is whether their legendary coach will stick around with the revamped roster beyond 2025.

Will Kyle Whittingham quit after the 2025 season?

In fact, the whispers won’t go away, especially after Whittingham admitted last season that he’s in the “twilight” of his coaching career. At 65, retirement talk is understandable. ESPN even reported late last year that Utah had deeply involved Morgan Scalley, the defensive coordinator and coach-in-waiting, in both staff hires and player signings. And if Utah repeats 2024, no one can deny that the pressure could boil over.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fitzgerald didn’t shy away from that either, saying, “It’s hard to predict who is going to fall apart in (Big 12). It’s always a surprise. I never thought it would have to be Utah or Oklahoma State, let alone in the same season. But it all speaks of the parity and strength of the Big 12….”

Still, it’s hard to bet against Whittingham just yet. His 167-86 record, two Pac-12 championships, and reputation as a program builder give Utah fans every reason to believe 2024 was an outlier. The upcoming season feels like a swing year for the coach. The staff is upgraded, the quarterback room is finally stabilizing, and the belief is still there. Whether it’s one last hurrah or the start of another chapter, Whittingham has enough gas in his tank.