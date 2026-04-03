Kyle Whittingham’s Biggest Michigan Concern Takes Turn After Key Unit Update

An All-American EDGE from Utah followed Kyle Whittingham to Michigan to make an immediate impact in the fall. But a recent development in his recovery timeline brings a smile to Whittingham’s team. The concern surrounding the All-American’s move from Salt Lake City to Ann Arbor wasn’t about his talent, but about the devastating Achilles injury he suffered late in the 2025 season.

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Within the next two months, Michigan expects the former Utah standout Daley to be back on the field. In fact, the senior DE himself confirmed his comeback in his first media appearance as a Wolverine on Monday after months of rehabilitation.

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“I’ve already communicated it with coach Whit [Kyle Whittingham], but yeah, June 1 is when they’re expecting me to be full go,” said Daley. “Being able to participate in all the team activities, so yeah, should be really soon.”

This is big news for Whittingham’s Michigan because if he were healthy, he would likely be the top newcomer because he has proven talent and experience. After a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he joined BYU in 2023 and recorded three tackles in three games. Then, in 2024, he transferred to Utah but truly broke out in 2025. Last season, he recorded 48 tackles and 11.5 sacks, earning first-team All-American honors.

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However, he appeared in 11 games because of the season-ending injury he sustained in November against Kansas State. That injury may not reduce his potential. After his outstanding 2025 performance, he followed Whittingham and edge coach Lewis Powell by transferring to Michigan. But since March 17, when Michigan started spring practice, he has been sidelined as Daley is recovering.

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Yet, he is confident about his improvement mentally as well as physically. “Physically, upper-body wise, I’m probably the best I’ve ever been in my life,” said Daley. “With regards to my injury, I’ve come along really well. Starting to jog and run right now. I’m feeling fantastic and everybody is very optimistic about it.”

But the most intriguing fact that could double Whittingham’s happiness is that without Daley, their defensive unit isn’t out of talent. In fact, this season, that group is quite impressive, having players like Trey Pierce and Enow Etta. Last season, Pierce started all 13 games, recording 30 tackles and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors, while Etta recorded 15 tackles as a key rotational player.

These two returning DTs have garnered attention, as reported by The Wolverine’s Chris Balas. But John Henry Daley’s perspective signals a promising outlook for the Wolverines’ 2026 season.

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The Michigan DE is aiming high in Ann Arbor

For John Henry Daley, the move to Michigan is a step into CFB royalty. The senior DE already understood what a winning culture looks like, but arriving in Ann Arbor means stepping into a different tier of expectation.

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“I think it’s great to an extent to have some guys who already know it, but also coming here and meeting all the guys on the team,” said Daley. “I mean, we got a lot of dogs on this team that got a lot of high aspirations and very high expectations for themselves to be able to perform at the highest level.”

“And so I feel like they already have that will that they want to be great. Now the coaches are just coming in and saying, hey, let’s build on top of that. Let’s go do that. And so, all in all, I mean, couldn’t ask for more. You know, honestly, with this roster, with these players, with these coaches, I feel like we’re building something great,” added Daley.

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Programs like Utah and even his earlier stop with BYU have proud histories, but Michigan’s recent title presence adds a different kind of weight to the jersey. Now, blending Whittingham’s disciplined blueprint with Michigan’s championship expectations, Daley sees opportunity taking shape in real time.