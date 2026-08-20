Kyle Whittingham’s Brother Faces $1.3M+ Lawsuit After Following Him to Michigan

Kyle Whittingham’s departure from Utah didn’t surprise many since many thought he is going to retire after a long coaching career. However, unexpectedly, Whittingham came to Ann Arbor as a head coach. And it wasn’t just him. The former Utes head coach brought a number of coaches and players with him to Michigan. But one of his closest assistants who followed Whittingham to the Wolverines is now dealing with a legal battle.

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Utah filed a lawsuit against tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Freddie Whittingham on August 3, 2026. The case against Freddie Whittingham sits in Utah’s 3rd District Court. There is only one lawsuit, but the school wants more than $1.3 million in total damages.

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Utah is seeking over $300,000 for a breach-of-contract claim. The school also wants at least $1 million for a fiduciary-duty claim and punitive damages, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The former assistant coach was under contract with Utah through January 31, 2027. He was making a base salary of $525,000 per year. The lawsuit claims he abandoned his job around January 1, 2026.

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This happened shortly after Michigan hired his older brother on December 26, 2025. Utah says the younger coach failed to give his job his full-time attention and energy. The school also claims he discussed and took the Michigan job without getting the required written consent.

Utah says the coach never provided a written resignation notice before accepting his new role. The contract includes a strict liquidated-damages clause for leaving early. It requires paying 75% of the annual salary for each full remaining year and a prorated amount for any partial year.

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Utah sent an email on January 16 asking for this payment. He replied on January 21, disputing that he owed the money. Utah alleges the former assistant recruited current Utah players to Michigan. The school claims he did this while he was still employed by Utah.

The entire dispute stems from a historic coaching change that flipped two college football programs upside down.

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The coaching and player exodus at Utah

Kyle Whittingham spent 21 seasons at Utah after taking over from Urban Meyer when the latter moved to Florida. He had an impressive 177-88 record from 2005 to 2025. The program finished the 2025 regular season with a strong 10-2 record before he decided to leave.

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However, it wasn’t exactly that straight forward. The head coach initially wanted to return for 2026. He asked for a salary of around $9 million and about $20 million in NIL resources. He also wanted a larger salary pool for his assistant coaches. Utah offered an $8 million one-year deal instead.

The two sides agreed to a $13.5 million separation agreement instead. He stepped down on December 12, 2025, and Michigan hired him two weeks later on a five-year deal worth about $8.2 million annually.

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The tight ends coach was not the only assistant to leave town. Several other coaches followed. The group included offensive coordinator Jason Beck and offensive line coach Jim Harding. Wide receivers coach Micah Simon, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell also made the move.

The player movement is the other major part of the legal complaint. About four or five Utah players were transferred to Michigan, along with one high-school recruit. The lawsuit names tight end JJ Buchanan, who caught 26 passes for around 426 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Other notable transfers include edge rusher John Henry Daley, who had 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. Cornerback Smith Snowden logged 37 tackles and two interceptions, while defensive tackle Jonah Lea’ea recorded 38 tackles. High-school recruit Salesi Moa signed with Utah in December but entered the portal and picked Michigan in mid-January.

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Utah athletic director Mark Harlan expressed disappointment over the staff departures. However, the school did not sue its former head coach. Utah wanted to protect the program’s long-term interests and his legacy.

The former tight ends coach reportedly landed a base salary in the $600,000 range at Michigan. He also received a signing bonus, giving him a raise over his Utah pay. But the financial outcome of this lawsuit remains unresolved.