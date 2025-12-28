Kyle Whittingham’s First Message as Michigan HC Is Already Drawing Attention

Seemingly, Michigan’s future is in better hands after the nightmare Ann Arbor went through. Already hailed as one of the best hiring decisions taken by Michigan, Whittingham is here to stay. It’s Day 1, and Whittingham is already back to work.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Honored to be here,” Kyle Whittingham shared. “Honored to be the football coach of this great university. Can’t wait to get working with our players, getting to know them, and get Michigan football to where it should be.”

On Friday, the former Utah head coach officially inked a five-year deal with the Wolverines, becoming the latest hire at Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to move ahead with the 66-year-old head coach points to a stable leadership, which has seemingly eluded Michigan amid the numerous scandals plaguing the program over the years.

That sentiment is strongly echoed by dedicated Michigan fans, whose hopes for a 2025 national title have now diminished. Moving towards a bright, stable future, the fan base is absolutely dialed down on the former Utes coach.

“I’ve completely flipped my stance and am all in on Kyle Whittingham,” shares a fan. “Dude just LOOKS like he was meant to coach college football in Ann Arbor lol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another netizen penned, “Please get this man some Michigan swag.”

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT