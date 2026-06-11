Kyle Whittingham’s 4-Star Michigan Commit Announces Transfer Decision

Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan staff landed 4-star DL Xavier Muhammad, then watched him leave his high school. Whittingham’s arrival at Michigan brought DT coach Larry Black, who immediately extended an offer to Muhammad in February 2026. Following a visit in April, the Houston, Texas native committed to Michigan in May, and he remains loyal to the program. But now the 2027 prospect makes a transfer decision.

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According to Rivals’ recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Muhammad has transferred from South Houston High School to Pearland Shadow Creek High School for his senior season.

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South Houston’s 0-10 season left Muhammad searching for a winning program. Muhammad took this transfer decision to find a competitive environment that fit his elite frame, and he found the best in Shadow Creek. Last season, the Sharks finished with an 8-4 record and ranked as a top-75 program in Texas. Now, before he transitions to collegiate football, Muhammad joins an elite roster that already has talent like QB Tavis Coleman, WR Chris Stewart, and more.

However, football isn’t his only talent. Last season, for South Houston’s basketball program, he averaged 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He played in 13 varsity games. Due to his multi-sport efficiency, programs like Notre Dame, TCU, Houston, Vanderbilt, and more showed interest in Muhammad. However, Michigan sealed the deal at the end.

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After Whittingham arrived in Ann Arbor, Michigan’s DTs coach, Larry Black, offered the 2027 prospect, and following that, Muhammad made an unofficial visit. That visit was enough for the Wolverines to convince the 4-star DL to play for them.

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“My expectations, it blew up because it was low-key way more than I expected,” said Muhammad to On3’s Ethan McDowell. “In person, everything’s bigger and everything. The staff, I love the coaching staff, everybody there.”

The key reason behind 4-star DL’s Michigan commitment

Familiarity gave Michigan an edge in the 4-star DL Xavier Muhammad’s recruitment race. Larry Black first offered Muhammad a scholarship when he was coaching at Vanderbilt. Then, when Black joined under Kyle Whittingham, he re-offered the 2027 prospect, and that old connection paid off for Michigan in May 2026.

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“Right when I got there, the love and connection were already there. We talked about different things, fronts, and everything, where they see me at. The bond with me and coach Black just keeps getting stronger and stronger every time we see each other again,” said Muhammad to On3 after his unofficial visit.

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Muhammad will enroll at Michigan in 2027 as a top DL prospect. If the Wolverines retain Muhammad’s commitment, he will bring talent to Ann Arbor.