Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Assistant Announces Crucial Precautionary Measure to Protect Bryce Underwood

As Michigan enters a season with high expectations, quarterback Bryce Underwood is the center of attention. The new coaching staff is trying to find the perfect balance between weaponizing its most important player and protecting him from unnecessary hits.

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During a session on August 20, which marked practice No. 13, offensive coordinator Jason Beck noted that the quarterback had been steady every single day. The coaching staff wants to use his legs because he is a dual-threat weapon, but they refuse to let that ability expose him to extra contact.

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“There are quite a few of those things. It goes back to the running,” Beck said. “Don’t be Superman and try to run through people and take unnecessary hits and that kind of thing, as well as not forcing the ball into windows and [thinking] I can make every throw and if I scramble I’m just ultra aggressive.” Beck just wants Underwood to extend plays without taking unnecessary punishment.

That “Superman” language traces back to Whittingham himself, who said earlier this offseason that he’s been working to instill in Underwood that he doesn’t have to play like a superhero, just make the right decision and live to see the next down. Beck, who joined Michigan after serving as Utah’s offensive coordinator last season under Whittingham, has been echoing and building on that idea throughout camp.

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Designed quarterback runs will remain a part of the offense. However, Underwood is being coached to take the routine yards when they are available rather than fight through defenders unnecessarily. Michigan has leaned heavily on scramble drills in practice specifically so those decisions start to feel automatic once the games start.

Beck also pointed to progress in the pocket.

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“He’s made nice strides. We’ll continue to emphasize it and play to his strengths, and put him in the best situations to be successful. Try to keep it holding [strong]. Keep working it, keep emphasizing it until that becomes the new normal.”

Notably, Beck is more measured than his head coach when it comes to grading Underwood. Whittingham gave the quarterback an A-plus through his first six practices, but Beck pushed back on that assessment. “It’s hard to give an A-plus,” he said, “just in terms of I just remember the negatives. That’s all that stands out is the questions you get wrong.” Worth noting too: Underwood hasn’t faced live tackling in a single fall camp practice yet, meaning everything the staff has built so far remains untested against real contact until the games begin.

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Beck has been deliberate with this approach because Underwood has been remarkably consistent, without the highs and lows that marked his spring reps. That consistency matters, because Underwood is the clear starter heading into the 2026 season.

Why Bryce Underwood’s Health is Important for Michigan

The running back room is deep, featuring Jordan Marshall, Savion Hiter, and Bryson Kuzdzal. That depth gives Michigan the freedom to use Underwood strategically instead of asking him to soak up unnecessary contact just to move the chains.

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This marks a real shift from how Sherrone Moore approached things last year. Early in Underwood’s true freshman season, Moore laid out a strict philosophy: “If you run your quarterback, you better have two.” As a result, Underwood saw only around 37 designed quarterback carries all season, for roughly 200 yards.

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His full 2025 numbers explain why Michigan sees a much bigger ceiling entering Year 2. Across 13 starts, Underwood completed 202 of 335 passes for a 60.3% completion rate, 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while adding 392 rushing yards and 6 rushing scores on the ground.

Early in camp, Whittingham gave Underwood that A-plus grade through his first six practices, telling Big Ten Network, “Bryce is our guy,” and adding,

“We will play to Bryce’s skillset, there is no doubt about it. He is a dual threat without a doubt.” Beck’s own read is more measured, but he’s been clear that Underwood’s mistakes have come from missed reads rather than recklessness, calling him confident but “not necessarily like just doing dumb things.”

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The program has also invested heavily in his development, bringing in dedicated quarterback coach Koy Detmer, working with private QB trainer Jordan Palmer, and even setting up training sessions alongside Joe Burrow.

Beck’s underlying philosophy is simple: a team with a strong running back room shouldn’t need to lean on its quarterback for excessive rushing volume. Michigan wants Underwood’s legs to remain an advantage. Beck’s entire approach through fall camp has been built around making sure that advantage never turns into a liability once the hits start counting in real games, beginning with Michigan’s season opener.