Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Attempts to Poach Alabama Commit Who Plays Two Positions

Kyle Whittingham has set his eyes on a particular 2027 talent who is already committed to Alabama. The four-star tight end Colt Lumpris has been committed to the Tide for over five months. However, the Wolverines made a push last month, and they aren’t done yet.

Along with the relentless efforts of Freddie Whittingham, the Wolverines have set up another visit for the coveted prospect, and this time during Victors weekend from June 19 to June 21. Lumpris will visit Ann Arbor for his second visit in two months.

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Towering at 6’6″ and weighing in at 249 pounds, Lumpris is the definition of a ‘matchup nightmare’ and the reason for this hot persuasion. He lands as the No. 16 tight end in the country and the No. 6 prospect in the State of New Jersey by the 247Sports Composite. The unique factor of this TE/WR is his rare combination of size and fluid athleticism. He has the strength to hold his own on the line and the speed to stretch the seam. This is why he would be a fitting piece in Michigan’s puzzle.

The Whittingham brothers continue to make a powerful push, and they have already impressed Lumpris with their efforts. Lumpris visited Ann Arbor in April and even praised the program for its culture and coaching mindset. But what stood out for him was how well Michigan made him understand his position on the team.

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“I feel that I fit in as a receiving threat,” Lumpris said. “Like their big wide receiver. I feel like they get developed and get the ball. Coach (Freddie) Whitt is a great guy. I love talking with him, really about anything. But then, as a coach, he will get you to where you need to be. After meeting with head coach (Kyle) Whitt, I feel he’s a great coach from the conversations I’ve had.”

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The key chess player in this off-court game for the Wolverines has been Freddie Whittingham. The TE coach also gave their most favored prospect a special visit to show how much they mean to them. Another motive was to give him the blueprint for success.

“Thanks @FWhittinghamJr for spending time with us at school and pulling up to the game!” Lumpris said.

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What damage can this flip inflict on Alabama?

The recruitment of Colt Lumpris is quickly becoming a classic Big Ten vs. SEC showdown. Lumpris, a standout athlete at The Lawrenceville School, has remained firmly committed to the Crimson Tide since pledging to the program on December 9, 2025. Alabama has been Lumpris’s dream school.

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“It fit all the boxes I’ve been looking for,” Lumpris said. “They’ve always been my dream school since I was little. I know as soon as I got there it was right for me,” Lumpris said. “I was looking for a family feeling in a school. Also have to have good academics because I go to a highly academic school right now. Everyone already knows that football is good.”

Lumpris strengthens Alabama’s recruiting class alongside elite talents such as edge rusher Jabarrius Garror and five-star QB Elijah Haven. Alabama has focused on adding versatile playmakers to its recruiting class. Lumpris checks every box with his size, blocking strength, and ability to make plays in the passing game.

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If the Crimson Tide were to lose a nationally ranked tight end at this stage of the cycle, the coaching staff would likely move quickly to reassess its recruiting board and target another top-tier option. However, Kalen DeBoer will have a chance to further strengthen the commitment when he hosts Lumpris over the Memorial Day Weekend.