Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Emerges as No.1 for Alabama’s Top-10 Blue-Chip RB Target

Kyle Whittingham is kicking off preparations for Michigan’s 2026 playoffs with a promising roster. Tyson Robinson is the No. 3-ranked running back in the nation, and teams like Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, and Texas are already eyeing him. While Alabama holds the highest chances of about 23.9% as per ON3’s prediction to land him, it looks like Michigan climbed to the top of Robinson’s list after he visited Ann Arbor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Spending time with head coach Kyle Whittingham and running backs coach Tony Alford over the weekend left a lasting impression on him. “I had a great experience there,” Robinson said to the Rivals. “The opportunities I would have there are elite and are life-changing things, and playing is gonna be big, and the whole staff made me feel comfortable. I loved it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson will also head back to them this week for another visit, making the news very alarming for Alabama. What adds to the pressure is that he is also planning to visit other schools during his OV. And the list is pretty long.

“I’ll be at Miami on May 28, then Mississippi State on June 5,” Robinson said. “After that, I’ll go to Michigan on June 11 and Tennessee on June 19. I’m still working to lock in a date with Arizona State.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

Well, it’s Robinson’s production that’s grabbing the top teams’ interest in him. Back in 2024, he helped his team go 12-2 and reach Mississippi’s 7A title game. He carried the ball 176 times for 1,295 yards with 7.4 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 668 yards with 15.9 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, looking at Michigan’s running backs coach Tony Alford’s experience, Robinson’s interest in the program makes sense. Alford has coached running backs at Ohio State for nine seasons. During that time, he helped develop many top players who later went on to the NFL. Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Weber, J.K. Dobbins, and TreVeyon Henderson had pretty solid seasons under him.

Whereas Alabama’s run game struggled at times in 2025, reflected in their 3.4 yards per carry average, which ranked near the lower end of the SEC. Plus, the team couldn’t enter the playoffs with Kalen DeBoer and lost against teams like FSU and Vanderbilt. So, it’s pretty clear that Robinson is not rushing into his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even with that scare, Alabama is already making a major move towards another RB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama eyes another RB

Even though Michigan is gaining momentum with Tyson Robinson, Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman predicts Alabama will eventually get 2027 running back Trey Martin to commit. Right now, Martin hasn’t set a date for his decision.

Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class currently has four players committed, including two offensive players. They do not yet have a running back committed, so Trey Martin is an important target for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding Martin would make Alabama’s backfield stronger. The team wants to build a powerful roster for the future, and getting a top running back like him would help improve their offense. The Franklin Parrish player is ranked No. 248 overall in the 2027 class by the 247Sports composite. He is a four-star recruit, the No. 16 running back in the country, and the No. 10 player in Louisiana.

He also brings in solid production as he carried the ball 115 times for 1,310 yards with 11.4 yards per carry and 26 touchdowns in 12 games last year. Now, it will be interesting to see if Kalen DeBoer’s team can land one of these running backs.