Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Escapes as Outrage Erupts Over Controversial Officiating Call

Michigan needed this win, and Kyle Whittingham’s Wolverines delivered, edging Rutgers 28-21. However, the score hides how uncomfortable the game was. Michigan looked shaky throughout, and a controversial penalty in the fourth quarter nearly cost the Wolverines their lead. Though the Wolverines persevered, the controversial call could have derailed Michigan’s comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan, 4-3 coming in, held a comfortable-looking 21-13 lead in the fourth quarter. Then Jordan Marshall failed to convert on third-and-1, getting stopped for a two-yard loss at Michigan’s 37-yard line. With the offence unable to move the chains, Michigan sent punter C. Brown onto the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed looked like a break for Michigan. Brown delivered a 43-yard punt to the Rutgers 22-yard line, where Quentin Redding attempted to return it but fumbled.

Michigan’s L. Forbes recovered the loose ball, seemingly handing the Wolverines a golden opportunity to capitalise. Michigan fans thought another scoring chance was there for the taking, but things didn’t quite go according to plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the officials threw a flag on Zeke Berry for kick-catch interference. It wiped out the recovery, allowing Rutgers to retain possession at its own 37-yard line.

The flag drew comment from several analysts. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote on X, “Interesting ruling in Rutgers-Michigan and explained well by Mike Pereira: When fair catch is signaled, returner must have right to attempt a catch, even when he’s bobbling the ball. Tough one for Michigan as those guys are just going for a fumble.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, fans were hardly in the mood to hear the explanations. Frustrated by the officials’ decision, one fan took aim at the rulebook, declaring, “Trash rules that’s a fumble!”

Another fan went a step further, directing their frustration straight at the referees, saying, “So how many chances does he get? He bobbled twice… these refs are just guessing at this point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The penalty stunned Michigan fans, and Rutgers made it hurt right away. The Scarlet Knights put together a scoring drive highlighted by Antwan Raymond’s 54-yard run, which put them in scoring range.

Clay Thevenin finished it with a one-yard touchdown run, and AJ Surace connected with Ben Black for the two-point conversion. In the blink of an eye, Rutgers wiped out Michigan’s eight-point lead to tie the game at 21-21 with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The penalty left Michigan fans fuming, and former NFL officiating executive Mike Pereira’s explanation only added fuel.

One fan was particularly blunt, declaring, “Pereira is either flat wrong or the rule is terrible.” Another accused the officials of “blatant cheating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan could not afford to lose to a 2-5 team, and Tommy Carr answered on the next possession. He converted two third downs with completions to tight end Hogan Hansen and Buchanan.

After Hiter picked up a first down on the ground, Carr escaped the pocket and scrambled nine yards into the end zone, putting Michigan ahead with 4:24 remaining.

Michigan’s defense then held on Rutgers’ next possession. Safety Mason Curtis recorded a pass breakup and a tackle to force a punt. Carr ran for a first down to keep the clock moving and seal the win.