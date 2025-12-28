Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Future Set for a Massive Turn as Ex-OSU HC’s Past Remark Resurfaces

Michigan’s head coach search concluded with the hiring of Kyle Whittingham, the former head coach of Utah. While the fan base was discussing the likes of Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham, the appointment of a 66-year-old isn’t exciting. CFB analyst Josh Pate doesn’t agree with that view, and he even reminded the Michigan fans of what Urban Meyer said about their new head coach.

Two years ago, the former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer stated that Kyle Whittingham is “the best coach in college football.” While some think Whittingham is a bridge until Michigan finds its dream coach, Pate claims Dillingham is more than what they expected.

“You’ll hear a lot of folks, a lot of football-minded people, and Urban [Meyer], who I know his opinion doesn’t really matter that much in Ann Arbor,” said Josh Pate on the December 26 episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “But I saw some people tossing around a quote from him a while back, saying Kyle Whittingham is the best head coach in college football.

This is going to be a very, very interesting dynamic now. Because the best coach in college football, according to Urban, is residing at the University of Michigan. So, that ought to be fun to hear him talk about. But just consider what we have here for a second. All right, go back to the golden rules. You’ve got to show me the roster. You’ve got to show me the staff. So, I’m not going to give a grade.

I’m not saying a grand slam higher, a home run higher, or anything. You’re hiring a really good football coach at Michigan. I don’t know how long. Even then, you upgraded. If you’re still in a bridge candidate period, but the coach you have now is better than the one you had yesterday, you did upgrade.”

If you take a look at Whittingham’s career, he replaced Urban Meyer as Utah HC in 2005 and has a 177-88 overall record at the helm, the most wins in Utes history. Since 2014, Utah has finished with at least nine wins eight times. In 2025, he led Utah to a 10-2 season.

Whittingham might not have won the national championships every year, but he built a program that consistently ranks at the top of the conference standings every season. Which is exactly what Michigan was looking for.

Moreover, Pate is also looking at what Michigan had before the hire. Sherrone Moore, despite winning a national championship under Jim Harbaugh, had no prior HC experience. Many people in the program even saw him as a short-term solution to calm the waters after the sign-stealing scandal. But little did they know that his exit would be equally scandalous. On that front, Whittingham is an upgrade due to his experience in building rosters and developing talent.

Kyle Whittingham’s contract at Michigan

Michigan signed Kyle Whittingham for a five-year deal that pays him an average of $8.2 million annually. With that being said, Whittingham’s Michigan contract is worth over $40 million, according to Pete Thamel.

“Kyle Whittingham’s five-year deal at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year over the course of the deal, sources tell me and @danwetzel,” wrote Pete Thamel on X. “The deal is 75 percent guaranteed, and he’s expected to make $8 million in salary at Michigan in 2026.”

With the massive deal locked in, reports indicate that Kyle Whittingham is not expected to coach the Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska on Wednesday, December 31, according to ESPN.

The 66-year-old is seemingly excited to get started with the new Michigan role and is looking for long-term success with the Wolverines.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential – on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”