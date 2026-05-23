Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Surges Past Almost Every Big Ten Rival in 2027 Rankings After Latest Commitment

Whittingham was already a proven winner at Utah, where he delivered conference titles, big‑game wins, and a steady hand on the sideline. Now, in Ann Arbor, that same reputation is giving recruits a reason to bet on Michigan again. That’s why, once he took over, Michigan’s 2027 class started climbing, and that’s because players see him as someone who can keep them relevant in the rankings year after year.

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Michigan added four-star cornerback Tavares Harrington to its 2027 recruiting class. Harrington plays for Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois, and picked Michigan over Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss. His commitment is pushing Michigan’s 2027 class ranking from No.11 to No.8 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

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That small jump in the 247Composite is more than a number. It’s actually a signal that Michigan is beating out some of its biggest rivals for the kind of four‑star defender that can change the fate of a program. Tavares Harrington’s pledge is the piece that pushed Michigan past Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington, alongside all schools that were ranked just ahead of the Wolverines before he made his choice.

At the beginning of May, Michigan had only five players committed to its 2027 class. Now the Wolverines have 14 commitments, and nine of them came in May alone, and six of them are ranked as four-star recruits. Three of those top players are defensive recruits, showing Michigan’s focus on improving its defense for the future.

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Most of those commitments rolled in after Whittingham officially took over in 2026, proving that his name on the sideline has become a selling point for recruits who want to be part of a program that can again challenge its rivals in the rankings. Harrington’s pledge was the one that pushed everything from building momentum to actually passing those rivals on the board.

Harrington became the second player from Mount Carmel High School to choose Michigan in the 2027 recruiting class. He joined four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell, who had already committed to the Wolverines. This gives Michigan two talented players from Mount Carmel.

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ESPN also ranks Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class as the No. 10 class in the country after the Wolverines added several new commitments during May. Some of Michigan’s biggest recruits committed during the past three weeks. Those players include four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad and four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey.

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ESPN now lists Michigan’s 2027 class at No. 10 nationally, with players like four‑star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad and four‑star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey giving the Wolverines strength on both sides of the ball. Several of these recruits landed in the past three weeks, showing how quickly Whittingham’s presence is reshaping the class’s quality.

By adding Harrington, Michigan made the right decision as he is the No. 190 player in the 2027 class. He is also ranked as the No. 25 cornerback in the country and the No. 10 player in Illinois. On top of it, his production also adds to the surrounding hype. Last season, he finished the year with 50 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions. With his solid performance, Mount Carmel won all 14 of its games and gave up only 17.4 points per game during the season.

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Now, much of the credit for this gain in momentum is going to Kyle Whittingham, the coach Michigan hoped would bring steadiness back to the program.

Kyle Whittingham is bringing stability to the program

Michigan has seen a lot of ups and downs in the past few years. From winning a national championship in football in 2023 to facing several controversies that ruined their image. It began with the Connor Stalions’ sign-stealing scandal in 2023 and got even more serious in December when former head coach Sherrone Moore lost his job after an investigation found he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

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After that, Michigan needed a leader who could bring stability back to the program, and the answer to that was Kyle Whittingham. And that’s exactly why Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel chose him.

“I always aim for steadiness, believe me,” Manuel said to ESPN. “This is not anything that I’ve desired or wanted or hoped for, but I deal with it, and then you know my goal as a leader is to provide the steadiness to … the rest of the department, and my staff, and student-athletes, and I think I and we have done that as a department in the organization. I don’t take any of it lightly.”

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That stability is also attracting players to come in and join the program. Now, let’s wait and see how Whittingham builds on that momentum and if he can turn his first season into success with the team or not.