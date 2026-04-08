Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Trending to Flip Elite QB Target From Big Ten Rival

Following the decommitment of Peter Bourque, Michigan has set its eyes on 4-star Kamden Lopati. The Wolverines offered him last month. However, he remains committed to their Big 10 rival, Illinois. But a new update brings some good news for folks in Ann Arbor.

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Lopati is expected to flip to Michigan, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. As per his prediction, Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan has a 60% chance to secure this QB.

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Michigan hosted him from April 3–5, and the program could get an edge because a major factor in his interest is his existing relationship with Whittingham’s coaching staff. OC Jason Beck and QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. previously recruited him while they were at Utah.

“I’ve been able to build a good relationship with Coach Detmer and Coach Beck when they were at Utah; my school was a couple of miles from the university,” said Lopati. “We’ve had some really solid conversations, and I appreciate how genuine and honest they’ve been with my family and me throughout the process. They’ve taken the time to get to know me not just as a player but as a person, which means a lot.”

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“The offense, I really like it. It’s well-structured, quarterback-friendly, and gives playmakers opportunities in space. You can tell they’re detailed in their approach and put their guys in positions to succeed. It’s definitely an offense I can see myself fitting into and growing in,” added the 2027 QB.

Whether familiarity will win or not is a waiting game, but the Wolverines are in a good position in this recruitment race. The QB has scheduled his official visit to Ann Arbor for June 19–21, during Michigan’s marquee “Victors Weekend.” Still, the Wolverines aren’t alone in pushing hard for flipping the QB from Illinois.

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“It’s Notre Dame,” said Lopati to On3. “It’s a dream school for me. You can’t get much better than that. The schooling—they always say the degree is bigger than most. Just the coaching there. They always play at a top-notch level.”

Imago Credit: Mike Frank’s Irish Sports Daily

Marcus Freeman’s February offer is paying off, turning Notre Dame into a top contender to flip Lopati’s commitment. The 4-star 2027 QB visited South Bend for an unofficial visit on March 27–28, where sources indicated the trip went exceptionally well, reinforcing the Irish as a major threat to Illinois. Adding to it, the Utah native has developed a strong relationship with ND QB’s coach Gino Guidugli, whose “no filter” coaching style Lopati appreciated.

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Now, while Freeman’s coaching staff is pushing aggressively to get him back on campus for a multi-day official visit during the summer, Lopati has not yet publicly finalized a date. Meanwhile, powerhouses like Cal hosted him in January, and Duke was also in the mix.

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Despite all that, Lopati remains officially committed to Illinois, though experts from On3 and 247Sports view Notre Dame and Michigan as frontrunners for flipping his commitment.

Michigan has to face a tough fight to land Lopati

The Illini’s co-QB coach was the “main reason” for Kamden Lopati’s commitment. The West High School standout connected with Art Sitkowski’s high energy and felt he could best develop his skills for the “next level” under him. In fact, the 4-star QB intentionally committed early because he wanted to be the “first in his class” to set a standard and help recruit other top talent to the 2027 cycle.

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Moreover, Lopati liked Head Coach Bret Bielema’s commitment to maintaining a strong O-line and the success of OC Barry Lunney Jr. in developing QBs like Luke Altmyer into NFL-caliber prospects. Considering all that, the Illini will get a solid chance this weekend to impress this QB. He also has an official visit scheduled with Illinois for late May.

Lopati’s final decision will reveal whether the allure of a ‘dream school’ can overcome the powerful pull of established coaching relationships and a championship program’s aggressive pitch.