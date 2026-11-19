Just when Michigan thought its 5-5 season couldn’t get any more complicated, another controversy has emerged around the program. This time, the spotlight is on wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who, according to the latest reports, has been charged with indecent exposure following an alleged off-campus incident.

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According to MLive, wide receiver Andrew Marsh has been accused of exposing himself to a female delivery driver in an incident investigated by the Pittsfield Township Police.

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However, Marsh has not yet been arraigned. If confirmed, the case would mark the first reported off-field incident involving a Michigan player since Whittingham took charge of the program.

Michigan WR Andrew Marsh has been charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure following an off-campus incident.Marsh allegedly exposed himself to a female delivery driver in February while she was dropping off an order at a residence. the woman later received a message from… pic.twitter.com/zOTOLQkg6w— CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 19, 2026

According to court documents, the charge stems from an alleged February incident. The case is being handled by the 14A-1 District Court.

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“The complainant reported that she made a delivery to a residence at the listed location. The door was answered by a male subject with a blanket draped over his shoulders. The complainant reported that the subject was unclothed beneath the blanket. As she turned to leave, the male subject pulled the blanket apart, exposing his genitals,” said the Pittsfield Township Police in a statement.

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“The complainant left the residence and subsequently received a message from the customer stating that she was attractive and asking if she would return to the address.”

The police did not identify Andrew Marsh by name in their report, disclosing only the suspect’s age. However, The Detroit News confirmed Marsh’s identity by establishing that his residence is on the same street identified in the police release, specifically the 5000 block of E. Spaniel Drive.

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“Officers made contact with the resident, an 18-year-old male from Pittsfield Township, and confirmed he was the individual who received the delivery and was identified as the suspect.”

The legal proceedings surrounding Marsh are now moving forward, with online court records confirming that he was formally charged on October 14 and is scheduled to appear for a hearing on December 2.

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Michigan has also addressed the situation, stating that it was “made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh” and would “continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the ongoing case.”

Michigan’s problems continue to mount, and the latest controversy surrounding Andrew Marsh could make matters even worse. If convicted, the sophomore wide receiver could face a $1,000 fine or up to a year in jail. The timing is particularly concerning, as Marsh is already listed as questionable for the Wolverines’ upcoming showdown against UCLA.

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Andrew Marsh has been a regular presence for Michigan this season, appearing in all 10 games. However, an undisclosed injury has now sidelined the sophomore wide receiver, who was also absent from Tuesday’s media availability.

His status remains questionable on Wednesday night’s initial availability report ahead of the UCLA showdown, putting his participation in serious doubt.

With the recent off-field controversy adding another layer of uncertainty, questions surrounding Marsh’s availability are only growing.