Kyle Whittingham’s New RB Makes Strong Locker Room Promise After Utah Announcement

Kyle Whittingham has been stacking wins on the trail, and this running back he recruited might be one of the more grounded and mature prospects in the West. LaMarcus Bell, a 2026 running back out of Oregon, committed to the Utes just a month ago. But this wasn’t an easy decision. Bell’s path to Utah was filled with pressure, doubt, and the chaos that comes with being the 2nd-best player in Oregon and the 23rd-best running back in the nation.

Once the offers started coming in, Bell had to navigate more noise than most 16-year-olds are ready for. His phone blew up, schools came calling from every angle, and everyone had a pitch. But through the whirlwind, the standout from Lake Oswego found a calm in Utah. “It was definitely stressful in the beginning,” Bell told KSL Sports. “Coaches telling you they want you at every other school… even choosing my decision was stressful. But I just wanted to choose where I think I’ll fit at home, and that was Utah.” It helped that he’d heard good things, his coach had seen it work out before, and Bell trusted his circle.

That trust, paired with his own visit experience, helped the decision click. “It was a great experience being there with my family, friends, coaches,” he added. “It just really showed me how life works and how not everything’s going to work out, and it got me prepared for the real world.” For Bell, the process wasn’t just about choosing a jersey. It was about growing up. The flashy moments and facilities mattered less than the gut feeling, and Utah checked those deeper boxes.

Now with his future school in place, Bell is focused on leading by example. His eyes are on a strong senior season, yes, but he’s also already thinking about his role in building the class all around. “I want to get better myself, but I also want to see the team get better,” he said. “So, as long as I can get on those guys, get the guys we need, you know, just getting the class better. That’s my main goal. I’m not really a selfish person, you know, I want to get better myself, but I also want to see the team get better, you know, go to the natty. So, that’s definitely my goal.”

And when someone like LaMarcus talks, athletes listen. Because Bell’s resume commands that attention. In his junior season, he carried the ball 173 times for 1,528 yards and scored 25 touchdowns on the ground. And in the state semifinals against Central Catholic, he erupted for 269 yards and four scores. Bell also showcased his versatility with 62 receiving yards and a touchdown on 8 catches, while adding 17 tackles and an interception on defense.

That level of performance with unbelievable maturity for his age is exactly why Utah’s coaches were drawn to him. The mindset of a teammate and the tone setter. Bell’s not a blind headline chaser, and that’s what makes him so valuable. He’s not trying to be flashy. He’s just trying to do the work, help others get better, and bring something real to Salt Lake. For Utah, he’s a future culture guy.

Utah’s 2026 class picks up steam

The Utah Utes just made a major statement on the recruiting trail with the twin commitments of Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula. Formerly pledged to UCLA, the Lone Peak duo flipped to Utah following an impactful official visit in late June. Jaron, a four-star wideout and the No. 5 player in Utah, brings elite size and speed, while Kennan, a versatile three-star athlete, offers upside at both safety and receiver. Together, they represent two of the most dynamic in-state prospects in the 2026 class and provide an immediate boost to Utah’s offensive and defensive depth chart.

Their decision comes just days after the commitment of Kelvin Obot, a four-star offensive tackle and the No. 1 prospect in Idaho. At 6-foot-5 and ranked among the top 10 tackles nationally, Obot has the physical tools and athleticism to contribute early. He is also one of the top 10 highest-rated recruits to commit to Utah. His pledge pushed the Utes into the top 50 nationally in the 2026 recruiting rankings.

With 16 commits now on board and momentum building, Utah is positioning itself for a potential top-30 finish when all is said and done. Between flipping blue-chip skill players from rival Pac-12 schools and landing elite linemen with NFL upside, the Utes’ 2026 class is shaping up to be one of the strongest in recent memory.