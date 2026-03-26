Kyle Whittingham’s Strict Locker Room Habits Confirmed by Bryce Underwood’s Teammate Amid Controversy

For a Michigan program still settling in after a coaching change, discipline is everything. The new standard is being set not just by head coach Kyle Whittingham but also confirmed in the trenches by those experiencing it firsthand, like DT Trey Pierce.

“He’s (Kyle Whittingham) a beast in there,” said Pierce during his Wednesday presser, referring to Whittingham’s workouts with the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But that’s not all: the DT mentioned that the Wolverines’ schedule now includes more weightlifting sessions and early-morning workouts. Even though they have more days off under this new coaching staff, it’s not because of reducing work but to build mental discipline, physical toughness, and stronger relationships among teammates. However, that’s just a trailer, as the strictness comes after the initial phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pierce, players are expected to arrive on time for lifts, and the coaches are stressing attention to detail. The senior DT, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors last season, recording a career-high 30 tackles and appearing in all 13 games, clearly expressed that sentiment, calling it ‘different’ compared to previous seasons.

“I would say it’s different. I don’t think it’s better or worse. I think it’s just different. I think it manifests in the field as like a lot more discipline, a lot more, I would say a lot more discipline,” said Pierce. “In hindsight, it’s 2020. I was a sophomore or junior under the last staff, so just that experience and seeing what works, what doesn’t work, and seeing it here, that’s pretty much why I say it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But not just Pierce; many felt this change under Kyle Whittingham’s coaching staff. While Sherrone Moore’s dismissal stemmed from a behavioral issue, under the new head coach, a standard has already been set for the Wolverines, which might have been missed then.

“Something new that we have here now is whenever we start meetings, there’s like a loud air horn that goes off through the whole building. It means we have already started our meetings. But usually, like the past two years, we would start the meeting at 2:30,” said DB Rod Moore. “Now we start meetings at 2:25, but it’s really a 2:30 meeting starting 5 minutes early. Everybody, the coaches, are holding all the players accountable to be early to the meetings and to go to class.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Wolverines’ instability over the past few seasons, this discipline seems much needed to bring stability to Ann Arbor. Maybe Whittingham’s 21 years of experience at Utah play a huge role in building this culture at Michigan. But because of its strictness, equality grows among all, which RB Jordan Marshall likes.

“You need to be 10 minutes early for everything,” said Marshall. “It’s not only amazing football culture, but it’s an amazing school as well. And having both of those be accountable through everybody, and in the alignment of everybody being on the same page, that if you’re not going to do this and this right, then you’re not going to practice. That’s something that needs to be done so that we’re all on the same page and everybody trusts each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Whittingham, these strict new rules aren’t just about discipline; they’re the foundational bricks for a program he believes can compete for a national title.

Kyle Whittingham faces controversy

Kyle Whittingham’s long-standing tenure at Utah didn’t end gracefully. Although he wanted to stay with the Utes after the 2025 season, negotiations between the veteran coach and the program quickly turned tense behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports revealed that Whittingham’s camp sought a major financial commitment, including a $1.6 million annual raise over two seasons. However, Utah countered with conditions that shifted future program authority toward coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley. Then, additional oversight clauses tied key staffing decisions, further complicating Whittingham’s position.

The messy divorce was finalized with a reported $13.5 million settlement, a costly end for a coach who delivered 177 wins to Utah. The price for the Utes grew even steeper when Whittingham’s exodus to Michigan triggered a domino effect, with six position coaches and a wave of key players following him north.

Utah AD’s January letter revealed their dissatisfaction, noting Whittingham violated the Fourth Amendment of his employment agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The University felt that your involvement with recruiting our football coaches and staff to Michigan was contrary to the terms of your employment agreement, which requires you to assist with a smooth and successful transition of the football program to the new head coach and his coaching staff,” wrote Mark Harlan.

However, Utah’s new head coach shares a good relationship with the Michigan coach. “I have a great relationship with Kyle Whittingham, and honestly, I love him,” said Scalley. “I wish him and that program nothing but success, but my focus is on our program.”