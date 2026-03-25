Kyle Whittingham’s $13M Controversy Makes His Successor’s Feelings Clear on Michigan HC

Last year, Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Kyle Whittingham had informed Utah of his wish to continue coaching the program after the 2025 season. But his decision to stay came with certain clauses that did not sit well with the program and eventually led to his departure. And the coach he left behind is now breaking his silence.

“I have a great relationship with Kyle Whittingham, and honestly, I love him,” Utah head coach Morgan Scalley replied when asked about the situation and his relationship with his former boss. “I wish him and that program nothing but success, but my focus is on our program. There has been a lot of focus on, and I understand the why, but man, do we have an incredible team right here and an amazing opportunity, and I need to devote all my time and energy to those guys.”

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As per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the situation between Whittingham and Utah was messy behind the scenes, to say the least. After informing the program of Whittingham’s decision to stay, the latter’s agent made financial requests of a $1.6 million per year raise over the next two seasons, alongside $20 million in NIL funds and a $2 million salary increase for his assistants.

Utah declined his proposal and responded with some clauses that induced a major disagreement. The program was only willing to pay $8 million with the condition that Morgan Scalley, the coach-in-waiting, would have “full and final oversight in decision-making for the areas of football recruiting/player personnel staffing and the general manager position.”

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To make matters worse, Scalley would have “complete decision-making authority over all football recruiting, roster management, and staffing matters that impact the program beyond the 2026 football season.” Lastly, any staffing decisions made by Whittingham that would “result in the change or relinquishing of duties” would require athletic director Mark Harlan’s approval, and a senior athletic department official would be housed full-time in the football facility.

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Eventually, both parties settled for Whittingham’s exit with a $13.5 million transition bonus. Whittingham ended his 21-year stay with the Utes on December 12 and became the coach of the Michigan Wolverines two weeks later.

Whittingham spent 32 seasons with the Utah Utes, serving as the defensive coordinator in the first 11 years. He coached Utah for 21 seasons and became the winningest coach in program history with a 177-88 record. During his tenure, he posted an 11-6 bowl game record.

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Despite his awareness of the back-and-forth between Kyle Whittingham and Utah, Scalley maintained a respectful, cordial stance towards the former coach, showering him with praise for everything he did for the program.

Kyle Whittingham’s relationship with Morgan Scalley

Kyle Whittingham and Morgan Scalley go way back to Scalley’s playing days as a defensive back at Utah, where he was coached by Whittingham between 2001 and 2004. They continued working together in 2006, when Scalley worked as an administrative assistant, before becoming a graduate assistant in 2007.

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He had numerous promotions working under Whittingham. He was promoted to safeties coach, recruiting coordinator, special teams duties, and defensive coordinator before becoming the head coach in waiting. Scalley never denies the input of Whittingham in his career, and not even Whittingham’s disagreement with Utah would make him do that.

“Well, you never want to be the guy that follows the guy, and unfortunately, that’s me, but he got me into the profession. He got me to switch from offense to defense as a player. I’ve been with him since 2001,” Scalley said.

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“So I’m just grateful for everything he’s done for me personally and everything he’s done for the program, and the biggest thing that I’ve learned from him is it’s all about the players and in this profession, you can’t let your ego get in the way and he never did that and I’m so grateful for his legacy, what he’s taught me and for his mentorship along the way.”