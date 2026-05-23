Kyle Whittingham’s Top In-State Recruit Says He “Worked For” Offer from Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Even before the season starts, Michigan’s first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham is already facing stiff competition from their arch rival. When the top in-state defensive prospect starts hearing heavily from Ohio State, the pressure instantly becomes personal in Ann Arbor. And now Ryan Day’s Buckeyes have officially entered the fight for elite 2028 edge Jayden Bell.

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Ohio State didn’t recruit Jayden Bell like just another hyped underclassman with stars next to his name. Legendary DL coach Larry Johnson made the Brother Rice standout work for the offer first, something he openly admitted left a major impression. After all, a hard earned reward always tastes sweeter.

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“He didn’t just give it to me, I kind of worked for it,” he admitted after receiving an offer from Ohio State.

His statement explains why the Buckeyes became a serious factor here. Larry Johnson slowing down the process for a young pass rusher instead of throwing out instant offers can only mean he sees serious long-term upside. This is the same DL coach who developed Chase Young, Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and a long list of NFL pass rushers. And Jayden Bell already looks like the kind of athlete he’d love to develop.

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At 6’4 and 210 pounds, the Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice product is currently ranked as the No. 3 EDGE prospect and No. 17 overall player nationally in the 2028 class according to 247Sports. Inside Michigan, Jayden Bell trails only WR Deandre Bidden as the state’s second-best player. But his appeal goes beyond national rankings.

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Jayden Bell is a multi-sport athlete who posted a 5’8 high jump, a 17-11.5 long jump, and a 12.59-second 100-meter dash as a freshman. And he already talks like someone who understands the grind ahead.

“I’m a great teammate, I play hard every snap, I’m physical, aggressive, and fast,” he said. “I’m staying focused and humble. Offers are a blessing, but I know I still have a lot of work to do every day. I’m just trying to keep getting better on and off the field.”

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Perhaps, that mentality explains why nearly every major program in America is already high on him. Jayden Bell holds more than 30 offers and continues hearing from schools like Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan State, and now Ohio State. Still, the recruitment becomes especially interesting because this is the type of in-state battle Kyle Whittingham cannot afford to lose early in his Michigan tenure.

Kyle Whittingham is trying to lock down Michigan’s borders

Michigan already made Jayden Bell a priority months ago, officially offering him back in March while continuing to build momentum in the relationship this spring. He has already visited Ann Arbor last September and openly raved about what he experienced around the Wolverines program.

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“The visit went good,” he said back then. “The game was great. Bryce Underwood looks even better in person.”

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Kyle Whittingham is already invested in keeping elite Michigan talent home. The Wolverines reportedly re-offered Jayden Bell in May. The recruit himself admitted growing up around the program carries weight.

“I’m very excited, especially being born and raised in Michigan watching rivalry games against Michigan growing up,” he said.

That’s where Ohio State’s involvement creates tension. This recruitment now feels like a chapter in the Michigan-Ohio State war over talent. Ryan Day’s staff can sell NFL development, championships, and Larry Johnson’s DL legacy. Michigan has home-state pride and relationships. When Jayden Bell explained what he wants most from a college fit, he actually described both programs.

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“A place that feels like home, has strong relationships with the coaching staff, develops players, and pushes me to be better on and off the field,” he said.

Jayden Bell still has plenty of time left before making any real decisions. So that means this tug-of-war between Kyle Whittingham and Ryan Day is only going to keep heating up.