Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Successor Reacts to His Unexpected Michigan Move: “Can’t Sit There and Fault Him”

One of the conditions the Utah Utes gave Whittingham for a salary increase was to give his defensive coordinator and coach-in-waiting, Morgan Scalley, full decision-making in key areas. Luckily, that did not damage the relationship between the pair. However, Scalley was shocked that Whittingham ended up with the Wolverines, despite claiming to understand the rationale behind some of his decisions.

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“Did I know he would go to Michigan? No. Did I feel like he could go coach somewhere? One hundred percent. He’s a good coach. And if I’m in Kyle’s shoes, he’s got to do what he feels is best for Michigan.

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“So, of course, he’s going to lean on contacts. He’s going to lean on what he knows. He knew our players, he knew our coaches, and he knows the recruiting environment here in Utah. That’s just him trying to do what’s best for Michigan. I can’t sit there and fault him.”

Kyle Whittingham spent over two decades with the Utes. And even before he left the program, he was willing to extend the contract before their disagreement began. He showed so much loyalty to the Utes that many did not imagine him in Michigan just two weeks after his exit. Particularly, Scalley, who imagined Whittingham moving elsewhere, not just to Michigan.

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The relationship between Scalley and Whittingham dates back to Scalley’s time as a player at the Utes (2001-04). The current Michigan coordinator used to be a DC on Urban Meyer’s staff until the latter left for Florida. In fact, Whittingham was behind moving Scalley from offense to defense. The pair continued their relationship when Scalley joined the program as a coach.

Scalley moved up the ranks before eventually taking hold of the defense under Whittingham. His ascendancy reached the point that the decision-makers included him in the contingency plan for a life after Whittingham. And that did arrive when the program announced the exit of their head coach following the 2025 season. The emotional press conference following Utah’s final regular-season game signaled that Whittingham may be giving up on his coaching career. But little did they know!

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And if the current Utes head coach had some complaints with how Whittingham handled his exit, he wouldn’t be wrong. The former head coach raided the Utah roster to build his team at Ann Arbor. The list of players that transferred to Michigan includes defensive end John Henry Daley, cornerback Smith Snowden, tight end/wide receiver J.J. Buchanan, defensive tackle Jonah Lea’ea, and receiver/safety Salesi Moa.

But that’s not all. What also hurt Scalley was that a part of the Utah staff followed their former boss to the Wolverines. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who joined as playcaller; offensive line coach Jim Harding; tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham; quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr.; and wide receivers coach Micah Simon are the coaches who moved with Whittingham.

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Regardless, it is the bond these two have always had since Scalley’s college days that has helped them get through this phase, despite Whittingham’s actions. As for Scalley, nothing would make him criticize the man who gave him a platform in the first place.

Morgan Scalley on his relationship with Whittingham

Scalley had been Whittingham’s assistant since the 2016 season, serving as the program’s defensive assistant. He was named the coach-in-waiting in July 2024 until he eventually took over after Whittingham’s departure. Rather than grow any animosity towards Whittingham, Scally has instead been vocal about his love for him.

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“I have a great relationship with Kyle Whittingham, and honestly, I love him,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley replied when asked about the situation and his relationship with Kyle Whittingham. “I wish him and that program nothing but success, but my focus is on our program. There has been a lot of focus on, and I understand the why, but man, do we have an incredible team right here and an amazing opportunity, and I need to devote all my time and energy to those guys.”

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Whittingham and Scalley had a relationship long before coaching brought them together again. And they are keen to ensure that this relationship outlasts their coaching career.