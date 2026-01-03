Kyle Whittingham Promises to Remove Sherrone Moore Influence Over Michigan

Michigan football appears to have finally found stability under Kyle Whittingham. He arrives in Ann Arbor promising discipline and a clean break from Sherrone Moore’s era. Michigan football took its first visible step into a new era Saturday night, and it happened on a basketball court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“First of all, I’d like to welcome coach Dustin May and his Michigan Wolverine basketball team,” Kyle Whittingham said at Crisler Center. “It’s an honor to be the 22nd head football coach at the University of Michigan. Blessed to be here, can’t wait to get started. The first order of business was to assemble a great assistant coaching staff. Here we have one or two more than that, but otherwise, this is the group that will be coaching the young men this spring and this fall. I can say for sure that we’re going to be a physical football team.”

Kyle Whittingham makes his first public appearance as Michigan head coach in an unexpected setting as he addresses fans at Crisler Center during their basketball game against USC. Watching him, fans couldn’t hold back their respect and gave a standing ovation to the Hall of Famer. He made it pretty clear that he and his staff are ready to reset the locker room and make this season a success for Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stood along with his growing coaching staff, which includes handovers Tony Alford, Lou Esposito, and Kerry Coombs, and he even brought in his Utah-influenced staff into the team to bring stability. He got defensive ends coach Lewis Powell onto the team and is planning to get assistant head coach Jim Harding, tight end coach Freddie Whittingham, wide receiver coach Micah Simon, and offensive analyst Koy Detmer Jr. to Michigan.



Michigan football faces major issues after Sherrone Moore’s firing. With timing stability and culture and everything at stake, things looked pretty tough for the team. But Kyle Whittingham’s resume will strengthen all of Michigan’s issues. He coached Utah for more than three decades and won two Coach of the Year awards, leading them to an undefeated season in 2008. His teams have played constantly physical, disciplined football, a style that can align perfectly with Michigan’s team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Whittingham’s presence will also restore the cultural chaos that Michigan faced under Sherrone Moore with the scandal of having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which led to his firing. But under Whittingham, Utah never faced NCAA sanctions or investigations tied to his personal conduct, and his team was known for discipline and consistency.

Now, his age can be a defining factor, but it’s better to put your hopes on a coach who holds a 177-88 record rather than bribing an inexperienced coach and suffering for years. With that push, Whittingham also added another key piece from his Utah staff to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kyle Whittingham makes a major staff addition

Kyle Whittingham got his Utah ally Jason Beck into Michigan as the new offensive coordinator. After the move, Whittingham strongly backed his decision and praised Beck.

“Jason Beck is an exceptional leader with a proven track record as a developer of quarterbacks and a creative play caller,” Whittingham said. “He’s an innovative coach, constantly finding ways to challenge defenses through an efficient, balanced attack—whether on the ground or through the air. We’re looking forward to seeing Jason and our offensive staff mentor and inspire the young men who represent our team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beck arrives in Michigan with an impressive resume from Utah. And leading the nation’s most productive offenses in 2025. The team ranked second nationally in rushing offense (266.3), fourth in total offense (482.9), and fifth in scoring offense (41.2 points per game) while throwing just five interceptions all season. Utah also ranks among the top national leaders in third-down conversions and red-zone efficiency.

Before Utah, Beck served as offensive coordinator at New Mexico in 2024, where the Lobos finished top five nationally in rushing offense and first downs that season. He also coached quarterback Devon Dampier and developed him into one of the nation’s leading QBs.

Now, with that experience, Jason Beck is all set to take the Michigan Wolverines to new heights in the coming season.