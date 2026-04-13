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Kyren Lacy’s Girlfriend Voices Frustration After Family Files Lawsuit

Isha

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Apr 12, 2026 | 9:10 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Kyren Lacy’s Girlfriend Voices Frustration After Family Files Lawsuit

Isha

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Apr 12, 2026 | 9:10 PM EDT

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Back in December 2024, Lacy’s life took a 360-degree turn when he was allegedly involved in a traffic crash in Lafourche Parish that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old passenger. Officials charged him with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving of his Dodge Charger. “Innocent until proven guilty” was something that was missing in his case,  as everyone in the media had already given a verdict of him being guilty.

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“One day everybody loved him, and then the next day everybody hated him,” says Cydney. “I couldn’t understand how people could do that.” Cydney Thread has, on multiple occasions, expressed her frustration around this situation.

The accusation of such a grave act weighed heavily on his shoulders, but the removal of his name from the NFL Draft Combine ultimately crushed his hopes. In April of last year, an LSU star, out of frustration, took his mom’s car with a gun in his hand. When the troops started the pursuit to calm him down, it was already too late. Lacy crashed his car and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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This April marked a year since his passing. Lacy’s family filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana Police for the death of their son. On the day of the celebration of his life, Cydney paid a rather emotional homage to her late boyfriend. They were together for 5years and met when they were both students at Louisiana-Lafayette.

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“But from this moment on, I will live my life in your name. And I will fight for you and for your truth. I will fight for “I find peace knowing that he is safe now. He doesn’t have to fight anymore, and he doesn’t have to prove himself to anybody,” said Cydney.

A closer look at Kyren Lacy’s lawsuit against the Louisiana police

After the demise of their son, Kenneth Lacy and Kandace Washington filed a suit against the Louisiana Police Department and two troopers who investigated the traffic collision in Chackbay. His family filed the suit two days after his death anniversary. When authorities accused Lacy, LPU issued a statement saying he “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed.” However, the video evidence indicates a false crash pinned on Lacy, proving their own statement to be false.

Since the family filed the lawsuit, Cydney’s frustration has only deepened. Knowing the police allegedly fabricated the crash report confirms her worst fears about how Kyren was treated. For her, these new legal claims validate the anger she’s carried for a year, fueling her ongoing promise to clear his name.

“The extreme emotional distress inflicted by Defendants’ intentional and reckless misconduct was the direct and proximate cause of Mr. Lacy’s decision to take his own life,” the lawsuit said. “But for Defendants’ fabricated investigation, false arrest, and malicious prosecution, Mr. Lacy would be alive today.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants, “being overwhelmed by the emotional distress, public scrutiny, reputational harm, loss of professional opportunities and mental anguish caused by defendants’ wrongful accusations, false arrest and malicious prosecution.” To seek justice for their son, they seek a remedy for wrongful death, survival action, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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Himanga Mahanta

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