Lamar Jackson’s Ravens Set to Hire $417M B1G Program’s Key Staffer Amid Major Recruiting Win

Let’s just say Lamar Jackson and his crew won this one. In Baltimore, the Ravens are rebuilding the trenches with purpose. And with a little help from college football’s brain trust. After using three of their NFL-high 11 draft picks on offensive linemen, including LSU’s Emery Jones Jr. and Garrett Dellinger and Alabama A&M’s Carson Vinson, John Harbaugh’s crew is making waves again. And this time, it’s a quiet story unfolding behind the curtains.

One name is drawing buzz among insiders. A young football mind credited with helping turn around one of the most overlooked programs in the Big Ten. While he’s not a household name yet, he’s a familiar face with every new player joining this $417 M school. Well, Rutgers just pulled off one of their biggest recruiting wins in years. But somehow, they’re also suffering one of their biggest behind-the-scenes losses.

On June 13, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz dropped major hiring news on X. “The Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire Rutgers director of recruiting Ramon Ruiz, sources tell @CBSSports. Ruiz has been part of Tigers’ turnaround under Greg Schiano and helped the Scarlet Knights post their first back-to-back winning seasons in 12 years.” What a bittersweet week for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights!

Ramon Ruiz isn’t your typical recruiter-turned-scout. A former nose tackle at Bates College from 2017-18, he’s got real playing credentials, not just an admin’s desk job. In 2018, he picked up a fumble and rumbled 68 yards for a touchdown. He finished that year with 14 tackles and three TFLs. By 2019, he was a steady presence anchoring the Bobcats’ line and finishing with 18 tackles. But his biggest impact has come off the field.

Since joining Rutgers, Ramon Ruiz has played a critical role in reshaping the recruiting strategy under Schiano, helping the Scarlet Knights reach back-to-back bowl games for the first time in over a decade, going 7-6 in both 2023 and 2024. His background also includes a 2024 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship with the Buffalo Bills, further solidifying his stint at the NFL level.

Now, he’s headed to Baltimore to join Lamar Jackson and co., though the role hasn’t been officially announced. And with Ravens O-line coach George Warhop praising the team’s rookie class, his arrival feels like a strategic move to help shepherd those young prospects through the early transition. Meanwhile, back in Jersey, Rutgers isn’t all gloom.

Rutgers is still winning players big-time

While Lamar Jackson’s Ravens quietly work to bring in Ramon Ruiz, the Scarlet Knights just celebrated a monstrous recruiting coup. On Wednesday, they locked up Tavian Branch, a 6’3”, 300-pound DL from Pennsylvania who held offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Notre Dame. The Riverside High standout becomes the 23rd commit in Rutgers’ 2026 class, a group now ranked ninth nationally and fourth in the Big Ten.

Tavian Branch’s commitment was a statement. Greg Schiano’s rebuild isn’t just for show. The Scarlet Knights, once buried at the bottom of the Big Ten food chain, are suddenly stealing recruits from national powers. With QB Athan Kaliakmanis returning, a potent portal haul headlined by pass-rusher Eric O’Neill and WR DT Sheffield, and veteran coordinators like Kirk Ciarrocca and Robb Smith, Greg Schiano’s squad is looking to prove last season wasn’t a fluke. And a lot of that credit quietly but powerfully has gone to their recruiting director.

So there’s no sugarcoating it. Losing Ramon Ruiz stings. Because if you know the changing dynamics of college football, recruiting is the foundation of power.