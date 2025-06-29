Lance Leipold Faces Jalon Daniels Health Concern After Twin Move Sparks Honest Admission

Under coach Lance Leipold, Kansas football has gone from struggling to surging. The Jayhawks found real success in 2023 with a 9-4 record and their first bowl win since 2008. They even cracked the major polls for the first time since 2007 and snagged five Big 12 wins, a 15-year best. However, last season’s 5-7 finish was a setback, largely due to their quarterback’s injury. But with a healthy Jalon Daniels back, can Kansas build on that momentum without new red flags appearing?

When Jalon Daniels is on the field, Kansas operates like a finely tuned machine, but keeping him healthy has been a constant battle. A shoulder injury sidelined him in 2022, though he returned to guide them to their first bowl game in 14 years. Then, in 2023, a nagging back injury kept him out for ten games, derailing a promising season. Yet, in the games he has started over the past two years, Kansas boasts an impressive 8-4 record, clearly showing his vital role.

However, last season’s bumpy ride affected Daniels’ rhythm, and a minor knee procedure that kept him out of the entire spring game only worsened things. Now, even with his full return, another red flag is looming.

As Michael Swain of the Cover 3 Podcast explained, “It’s not the back anymore; it’s the knee injury that you have to kind of keep an eye on. At some point last year basically he had a little bit of knee issue. He played through it, but you look at the offseason, and they decided to do a cleanup surgery. So Jalon missed spring practice, and to maybe put some more context on why that’s important: KU now is trying to bring in a whole new wide receiver—they lost their top four wide receivers after last season. So three of them were on campus for spring practice, and they had to bring those guys up to speed with their backup and third-string quarterbacks because Jalon did not go through spring practice.”

Building chemistry is Lance Leipold’s top priority this fall. After losing top receivers like Luke Grimm, Quentin Skinner, and Lawrence Arnold, plus their all-time leading rusher Devin Neal, Leipold brought in three transfer wideouts: Cam Pickett, Bryson Canty, and Levi Wentz. How well they connect with Jalon Daniels will largely decide their future.

Consistency has plagued Daniels’ career, and to ensure last season’s misery doesn’t follow him, Leipold is intensely focused on building that vital momentum between his quarterback and the new receivers. “You can go back to the start of last season, and Jalon was super rusty. Now, why was that? I think a part of that is from, you know, KU was very careful with him in the spring of ’24 with the back injury. They brought him along slowly, and then when camp came around, some of the wide receivers were banged up, and so they didn’t get a lot of practice together,” Swain shared. “Now it’s just about, for him, getting reps with a bunch of new wide receivers, and it’s a bunch of guys that he’s not thrown footballs to before.”

Despite a slow start, Daniels finished strong, tallying 2,454 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, plus 447 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, though 12 interceptions proved disastrous. If Jalon Daniels stays healthy, Kansas could truly shake up the Big 12.

Even Lance Leipold offered an update on Daniels’ health: “Trent Carter, our trainer who does an outstanding job, told me about three weeks ago that he saw Jalon throw the ball as well as he’s seen him,” Leipold said. “And he was throwing with Emmanuel Henderson (Jr.), and he said, ‘I don’t know how far he threw it, like 70 or 75 yards in the air.’ He goes, ‘Of all the years I’ve worked with Jalon,’ he goes, ‘I don’t know if I’ve seen Jalon throw the ball that far.'” But Jalon Daniels’ health update isn’t the only thing turning heads this offseason.

Lance Leipold’s major recruiting move

Kansas football’s defensive line saw significant offseason changes. The departures of Jereme Robinson and Dylan Wudke left a gaping void at defensive end, prompting swift action from the coaching staff. The spring transfer portal offered an opportunity to bolster this weakened position group, allowing HC Lance Leipold to revamp the edge rotation. Initially planning for one addition, the Jayhawks adjusted their strategy after losing promising edge rusher Bai Jobe to the portal.

But don’t sleep on this: they secured two key transfers—Alex Bray and Leroy Harris—both of whom are already on campus, providing immediate depth and exciting potential. Kansas’s goal was to enhance the physical capabilities of their defensive ends, not just fill roster spots. “We continued to want to add some length and some size,” Leipold said. “I think what Dylan Wudke gave us a year ago and Jereme Robinson, we thought we were lacking a little bit there. We had the opportunity to add someone.”

Now, Alex Bray, a familiar face, joins the program with prior experience. He played at Illinois last season and previously attended Kansas’ camps, forging a relationship with the Jayhawks. Coach Leipold highlighted this familiarity: “Alex was somebody that came to our camps and someone we recruited out of high school,” Leipold said. “We played against him a year ago. He was playing a little bit more defensive tackle than a defensive end in the scheme at Illinois. We think he’ll be a great fit for us.”

Leroy Harris, conversely, brings three years of eligibility and high potential. The staff sees immense promise in his size, explosiveness, and work ethic. “Leroy is a guy that we just saw with great length and upside,” Leipold said. “Kind of fits our personality of development, and a guy that’s got a very bright future. Like I said when you look at our end group, we are adding the length and size that we want to be the type of defense we want to be.” The Jayhawks have beefed up their edge, and the future of their defense looks sharper than ever.