Lance Leipold Faces Major Kansas Concern as Jalon Daniels’ Fitness Takes Centre Stage

Kansas football is no longer the underdogs in the Big 12, as under Lance Leipold they are already flipping the script and turning heads. Their 2023 season got them a taste of real success with a 9-4 record capped by their first bowl victory since 2008. On top of that, those 5 conference wins proved their caliber. But things turned real fast last season; injuries affecting their QB, Jalon Daniels, derailed their 2024 season, resulting in a 5-7 record. Now that Daniels is back at full strength, the big question is, can Kansas pick up where they left off with him?

There’s no doubt that with Jalon Daniels under center, the Jayhawks’ offence thrives. But keeping him healthy has been a challenge. A shoulder injury sidelined him in 2022, but he returned to lead the Jayhawks to their first bowl game in 14 years. Yet a nagging back injury in 2023 cost him ten games, derailing a promising season. Despite that, Kansas boasts an 8-4 record in his starts over the past two seasons. Look, Daniels is more than just a quarterback; he’s the heart of Lance Leipold’s offense. But with injuries, his career has been anything but easy.

Further complicating matters, a minor knee procedure kept him out of the spring game, raising concerns about his readiness. But now that he’s all ready to take up the reins once again this year, insider Phil Steele didn’t mince words before highlighting how important it is for the Jayhawks to keep him healthy. “Oh, a lot. I mean, you go back to where he was a couple years ago, and he was dynamic and almost unstoppable at times. And then, you know, Daniel Hishaw at running back is a guy that—he’s tough to tackle. He’s got great size, and if he’s 100% healthy, that’s a nice combination with him and Daniels,” Steele said on 365 Sports.

That’s a straight fact. Jalon Daniels is sure an explosive weapon. Despite a slow start last year, this guy threw for 2,454 yards with 14 touchdowns and also recorded 439 rushing yards and 6 TDs. Now, with playmakers around him like RB Daniel Hishaw by his side, things might turn real fast for the team. Last year, Hishaw rushed for 376 yards with 65 carries and 3 TDs; with Daniel’s healthy return, this duo can shake up other teams’ defenses. On top of that, Lance Leipold’s coaching excellence is what is keeping their Big 12 title hopes alive.

“I’m a little concerned that they lost so many seniors from last year’s squad. They lose 38 seniors. They didn’t lose many players to the portal, which is a sign of good coaching. But the Lance Leipold level always gets the most, and you touched on it. Look what they did at the end of last year. They knocked off number 17 Iowa State, number seven BYU, and number 16 Colorado in back-to-back-to-back weeks. This is a very dangerous team with Kansas this year,” Steele added.

Look, Kansas may have lost some of its biggest names on offense, but Lance Leipold didn’t let that hamper their momentum. With senior players like Luke Grimm, Quentin Skinner, Lawrence Arnold, and Devin Neal gone, Leipold swiftly addressed the departures. He aggressively recruited three talented wide receivers—Cam Pickett, Bryson Canty, and Levi Wentz—from the transfer portal. Their connection with quarterback Jalon Daniels will be crucial to Kansas’s success.

Then, defensively, Leipold added key players like Dylan Wudke, and Bai Jobe. Instead of simply replacing players See, Leipold understands the Big 12 demands a strong defensive front, and he’s building one. But let’s not forget despite a shaky run last year their consistency showed their caliber.

Lance Leipold applauds teams consistency

Kansas football’s 2024 season began with a rocky 1-5 start. Four of those losses were agonizingly close, decided by six points or less, raising fears of a disastrous season. The Jayhawks couldn’t quite seal the deal in those tight games. “We just didn’t play our best when our best was needed,” Lance Leipold had said back then, acknowledging missed opportunities in the first half of the year.

But instead of collapsing, Kansas rallied. They stormed back with stunning upsets of ranked opponents: No. 17 Iowa State, No. 16 Colorado, and a monumental road win over No. 7 BYU. “As we talk about our daily process within our program, we didn’t waiver on that, we didn’t deflect, we didn’t blame. We continued to work hard and again, our locker room did a great job, our leaders did a great job of sticking together and working hard,” Leipold said.

Looking ahead to 2025, Kansas is poised for an early advantage. Four of their first five games are at home – against Fresno State, Wagner, West Virginia, and Cincinnati – offering a chance to build momentum rapidly. Capitalizing on these early opportunities could realistically lead to an eight-win season, a feat few anticipated after last year’s struggles.