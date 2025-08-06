Lance Leipold Net Worth In 2025 – Salary With Kansas and Career Earnings

Kansas football came out swinging in 2023, kicking off the season with a 4-0 record for the second consecutive year—a streak unseen since 1913–1915. Four weeks later, they stunned Oklahoma, ending a 26-year losing streak against the Sooners and clinching their first home victory over a top-10 team since 1984. That win secured their place in a bowl game for the second year running, a rare achievement. And it’s all because of Lance Leipold. Well, last season’s 5-7 season put a break on their momentum, but let’s not count them out of the race yet, as they are ready to make an immediate impact.

Now, such success requires investment, and Kansas is paying Lance Leipold some serious checks to maintain momentum. Having turned the Jayhawks into a consistent Big 12 threat, the university is making a significant financial commitment to ensure points, prestige, and playoff dreams. Let’s dive into it.

What is Lance Leipold’s Net Worth?

Lance Leipold’s initial six-year, $16.5 million Kansas contract was a good start, but his new deal is on another level. The salary increase allows him to earn his original total in just over three years, and should he stay until 2029, his salary will reach $31.8 million. This isn’t just a raise; it’s a massive win.

And we are not just done yet. Leipold received a $750,000 signing bonus upon completing the extension, plus a wealth of performance incentives for future success. That means each victory translates to greater financial rewards, showing Kansas’s full support for his success. Now, let’s break down his contract with the Jayhawks.

Lance Leipold’s Contract Breakdown

Kansas won Lance Leipold with a new contract, paying him over $7 million annually and establishing him as one of the highest-compensated coaches in the revamped Big 12. This raise follows Leipold’s impressive work, transforming a struggling 0-9 program into a 9-4 team that won a bowl game in just three seasons, including victories over Oklahoma and consecutive postseason appearances. His success made him a highly sought-after coach, but Kansas was determined to keep him, especially with a $12.5 million buyout if he departed before April 30, 2023.



That figure decreases to $6 million in 2024 and reduces by $1 million each subsequent year. This contract isn’t just about the money; it’s a statement of intent from Kansas. They’re supporting Leipold’s raise with a nearly $450 million Gateway District renovation, which includes improvements to Memorial Stadium and the football facilities. The message is clear: they’re now aiming for Big 12 championships.

What is Lance Leipold’s Salary?

Lance Leipold has transformed Kansas football from a long-running punchline into a legitimate Big 12 contender. After earning just shy of $6 million in 2023, guiding the Jayhawks to a 9-4 record, Leipold secured a new contract that boosts his yearly salary above $7 million. After coming in 2021, he’s methodically rebuilt a program that went through over a decade of losing seasons, proving Kansas football can achieve significant wins again. Now, the university is investing heavily to ensure he continues this success.

But that doesn’t explain it all well; let’s break down his earnings throughout the years.

Lance Leipold’s Career Earnings

Year Team Total Earnings 2024 Kansas $7.5 million 2023 Kansas $5.75 million 2022 Kansas $2.4 million 2021 Kansas $2.8 million 2020 Buffalo $624k 2019 Buffalo $615k

What are the brands endorsed by Lance Leipold?

Lance Leipold isn’t one to slap his name on sneakers or hawk protein shakes—he has absolutely no public endorsements. Speaker bureaus might list him for corporate events, but that’s merely an offer, not a confirmed deal. Ultimately, Leipold’s brand is about winning games, not pushing products, and he’s maintained a clean, focused image, free from commercial interests.

Lance Leipold’s Investments and Business Ventures

Before heading to Kansas, Lance Leipold sealed one final deal in Western New York. The ex-UB head coach and his wife, Kelly, sold their Clarence home on Glenview Drive for $1,025,000 in just 10 days. That’s a 25% gain over the $820K they paid in June 2019. Initially listed in May for $929K, the market dictated a higher price, with Ryan and Nicole Garner becoming the new owners. Leipold departs Buffalo not only with a successful record but also a smart real estate victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following a six-year tenure transforming the Bulls into a MAC competitor, he’s off to Lawrence to lead the Kansas Jayhawks. This lucrative sale in a booming housing market is quite the parting gift as he trades Western New York winters for the challenges of the Big 12. Now that we know how much the Jayhawks are spending on Lance Leipold, let’s wait and see if he can finally give them a championship run or not.