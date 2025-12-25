QB Ty Simpson Makes $84M Alabama Comment After Revealing Nick Saban’s Feelings

When Alabama legend Nick Saban himself lays the groundwork, it pays off, complete with dividends. It feels almost unreal to imagine Alabama without Ty Simpson anymore. However, there was a time when Simpson had his doubts, but an $84 million reason, in OL Landon Dickerson, convinced him to stay put at Tuscaloosa.

“I think about Mac (Jones) being there,” Simpson shared in a conversation with the Closed on Sundays Podcast. “And then Bryce (Young), and then guys who could have left like (OL) Landon Dickerson and (LB) Dylan Moses, who could have gone into the league. You got guys on both sides of the ball who were first-round draft picks.”

Right after winning the 2021 national championship, Tuscaloosa suddenly shifted its attention to a small town in Martin, Tennessee. Alabama had its eye on Westview High School’s elite recruit, Ty Simpson. But bringing him to Alabama was no easy task.

Simpson ranked second as a quarterback in the Class of 2022, and numerous “blue-bloods” were pursuing him. Home-state Tennessee had its natural appeal, while Kirby Smart’s Georgia caught his eye. However, for Alabama, it was a different conundrum.

The Crimson Tide was in no need of a starting quarterback with Mac Jones and Bryce Young. And naturally, Simpson would have been looking for a starting gig. And being a third-string QB while being a No. 2 QB prospect? It’s not exactly a tempting situation. But playing alongside a locker room oozing with NFL talent won him over.

Sitting it out for two years as a backup tested his patience. However, he knew grinding it out in the Alabama trenches would be all worth it. On both sides of the line of scrimmage, the roster was lined up with immense talent. Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, and others formed the defense while Dylan Moses and Landon Dickerson, who presently has an $84 million contract with the Eagles, formed the offense.

“Even though I’m not playing, I’m treating it like a game,” Simpson added. “Basically going up against like an All-Pro NFL team. There was probably 15 NFL dudes on that defense.”

Although Simpson wouldn’t get enough reps on game days. However, practicing against nearly 15 NFL-caliber players had convinced him of his development. Add to that the Nick Saban legacy, and you get the perfect recipe to go pro.

Behind Nick Saban’s promise that kept Ty Simpson at Alabama

While Ty Simpson might not have gotten an immediate QB1 gig, backing up Mac Jones and Bryce Young helped him immensely in his development. His first-year QB1 role saw to that. With a 10-2 regular season record, the Crimson Tide entered the postseason and beat Oklahoma in the first round game on Friday. QB Ty Simpson’s iconic 17-0 “Tom Brady-esque” comeback against the Sooners that left Tuscaloosa drooling for more.

Now, looking back at his collegiate journey, Simpson can’t help but recall Nick Saban’s comments when he had nearly headed towards the transfer portal.

“He (Saban) said, ‘I get it if you want to leave, but I know you, and I know what you wanted in recruiting,” Ty Simpson shared in a conversation with Bussin’ With the Boys recently. “If you want to create value for yourself and you want to be a first-round draft pick, this could be a great story for you. You could leave a legacy here.”

The Tide is changing its tide, nearly back to Nick Saban’s legacy, with Alabama eyeing its 19th national championship cup. And Simpson will be a huge part of that accomplishment, carving out his own legacy.

Presently, Ty Simpson is prepping for the Rose Bowl against Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. However, what’s surprising is that Simpson would have come close to locking horns with Mendoza had he snubbed Cal during his recruitment.