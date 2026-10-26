Lane Kiffin Adds USC Legend’s Son to LSU Staff After Confirming One Glaring Issue With the Team

Lane Kiffin finally ended LSU’s embarrassing road-game misery. The Tigers crushed Auburn 38-17 on October 24, with Sam Leavitt accounting for four touchdowns. The win snapped an ugly eight-game SEC road losing streak, but Kiffin still sees a glaring weakness threatening LSU’s season.

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Despite the convincing win, Kiffin believes one issue could prevent his team from reaching its full potential. And while addressing that concern, he also revealed that the son of a legendary USC coach has quietly joined his offensive staff.

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When asked about Nate Carroll, the son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll, sitting in the coaching booth, Kiffin explained how the former NFL assistant found his way to Baton Rouge.

“Nate came to us late during training camp and actually was coming out, kind of learning some stuff on offense,” Kiffin said. “And then really, really liked it.”

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Carroll now works alongside offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and offensive assistant Dane Stevens in the coaching booth.

“He’s been helping us out and done a really good job getting along with offensive coaches and really fitting in well,” Kiffin said.

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Although Carroll does not have an official position listed on LSU’s coaching staff roster, Kiffin made it clear that his contributions have been welcomed. His arrival adds another football mind to an offensive staff that appears to be finding its rhythm.

Pete Carroll and Lane Kiffin go way back, thanks to Pete’s close relationship with Lane’s late father, legendary defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin. The two worked together on multiple coaching staffs before Pete brought Lane onto his USC staff in 2001.

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That opportunity helped launch Lane’s career, and the two went on to build a powerhouse program, winning national championships together.

Even after their USC days, they remained close as Lane moved through coaching jobs in the NFL and college football. Now, by bringing Pete’s son into his program, Lane could be bringing that relationship full circle.

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Before making his way to Baton Rouge, Nate Carroll gained extensive NFL coaching experience. He spent 14 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks in different coaching roles before becoming the Carolina Panthers’ passing game coordinator in 2024. He then joined the Las Vegas Raiders as their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2025.

And the timing could hardly be better. LSU’s offense looked considerably sharper against Auburn, with Leavitt completing 32 of 45 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards and a score. Wide receiver Jackson Harris also delivered a big performance, recording nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers piled up 552 total yards and scored 31 points in the first half alone.

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However, the offensive explosion has not erased Kiffin’s concerns about the team’s execution. During his media availability, he identified turnover margin as the one glaring weakness despite LSU’s impressive offensive and defensive production.

“Our offensive and defensive statistics are really good. We lead the SEC in both offense and defense and are in the top 10 nationally in both. But the one glaring issue is turnover margin,” Kiffin said.

He added that LSU has talented players who perform well but often hurt themselves with costly mistakes.

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Through eight games, LSU has recorded nine takeaways while committing 11 turnovers, leaving the Tigers with a minus-two turnover margin and ranking 11th in the SEC. Although the Tigers avoided turnovers against Auburn, Kiffin knows they must do a better job protecting the football as the competition gets tougher.

Turnovers can quickly derail an otherwise strong performance, and LSU’s numbers show why Kiffin is concerned. The Tigers have the talent and production to compete with the best teams in the SEC, but they cannot afford to keep giving opponents extra opportunities.

LSU will now have a bye week to address those mistakes before hosting Alabama on November 7. Carroll’s addition gives the offensive staff another helping hand, but eliminating costly turnovers will be just as important. If the Tigers can clean up their mistakes, they could turn their impressive statistical production into more consistent results.