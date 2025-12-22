Lane Kiffin and LSU Continue Ole Miss Takeover With Another New Contract

After revamping the LSU Tigers’ entire offensive line, Lane Kiffin is putting the last piece in the puzzle by bringing in the Ole Miss running backs coach to Baton Rouge. LSU continues to shape its team, finalizing another major staff addition as On3’s Pete Nakos confirms the move.

“LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith, sources tell @On3sports,” Nakos said on X.

As per On3’s reports, LSU has completed a deal to hire Ole Miss running back coach Kevin Smith for the same position in Baton Rouge. This brings in another familiar face from the Rebels. Now, Smith might secure a deal close to $1 million, which places him among the highest-paid running back coaches in college football.

His hiring marks the sixth Ole Miss assistant to follow Kiffin to LSU, further emphasizing the Tigers’ commitment to getting in proven staff members and their trust in Kiffin’s caliber.

Lane Kiffin didn’t make his move alone; he brought multiple Ole Miss assistants with him to LSU for the 2026 season. Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. follows him to Baton Rouge but remains with Ole Miss through the playoff run.

Then there’s tight end coach Joe Cox, receivers coach Joe McDonald, inside receivers coach Sawyer Jordan, and quarterback coach Dane Stevens, who joins the Tigers. So, now you know how Kiffin revamped the entire OL.

Smith’s resume at Ole Miss makes him one of the top running back coaches in the SEC, as during his time in Oxford, he developed elite talent like Quinshon Judkins and Kewan Lacy. Lacy delivered a breakout season under him, rushing for 1,366 yards while averaging five yards per carry and scoring 21 touchdowns. His ability to produce high-level running backs makes him a significant gain for LSU.

This move comes on the heels of Ole Miss hiring Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson to their team. And new head coach Pete Golding even took a subtle shot at them, saying Wilson is a “must-have” addition. But with that, another primary reason for bringing Smith into the team is Frank Wilson’s inability to make an impact.

In the 2025 season, LSU ranked last in the SEC in rushing attempts (354) and yards (1,275), averaging 106.3 yards per game and recording just nine rushing touchdowns. Lane Kiffin cannot afford to take any chances with the team, as a losing season following his high-profile coaching move would be a significant blow.

Additionally, Kiffin prioritizes offensive playmakers and coaches who excel at developing players at a high level. And Smith can bring a fast-paced, high-scoring offense to make an immediate impact. Now, with the coaching move, he is also eyeing top recruits.

Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers in mix for a four-star recruit

Lane Kiffin isn’t wasting any time making an impact on the LSU Tigers. From bringing in a talented coaching staff to eyeing exceptional players, he is ready to turn their fortunes around. His new target is Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink’s four-star offensive lineman Layton von Brandt. He is the top 10 offensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting cycle and has drawn heavy interest from both SEC and Big Ten teams.

LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Auburn, and many others are all in the mix. And what attracts these programs even more is Von Brandt’s frame and athleticism, as Rivals backs his potential.

“Layton von Brandt stacks up pretty well in the 2027 OL group,” Rivals said. “He’s got good length, and I think he’s got a lot of room to continue filling out.

For now, eight programs made it to his final eight list, and they are LSU, Florida, Penn State, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech. And all of them are trying hard to get him on campus for both official and spring visits.

Grabbing his commitment will be a major push for Lane Kiffin’s program, as their 2027 class doesn’t have an OL. Players like Mark Mathews and Maxwell Hiller are in the mix, but teams like Miami and Alabama have better chances with them.

Additionally, Lane Kiffin’s presence and his new staff’s outlook can significantly enhance their offer. But the Florida Gators can be tough competition, as their offensive line coach, Phil Trautwein, has a deep connection with him. Von Brandt keeps every option firmly on the table to make his relationship strong with other teams. Let’s wait and see which team ultimately signs him.