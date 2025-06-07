Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss on High Alert After 2027 QB Target’s Surprising Admission on Rival College Football Program

The 2026 class has become a display of Lane Kiffin’s persistent approach and the Rebels’ increasing popularity with top-rated high school prospects. Ole Miss began the spring on a high note, securing commitments from blue-chip recruits such as four-star wideout Corey Barber and poaching the nation’s top linebacker, Izayia Williams, from Florida. With every recruitment, Ole Miss’ class has ascended to new heights, currently nestled comfortably within the top 15 in the country and seventh in the SEC. And with some more big fish remaining on the board, don’t be shocked if Kiffin and Co. finish off 2026 with even more pyrotechnics.

But as soon as the 2026 class begins to dry ink, Ole Miss is already flipping the script. The 2027 cycle is already heating up, and the Rebels are not waiting to get out in front of it. They’re getting early commitments from elite prospects, such as four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman and defensive back Trae Collins, who closed out their recruitments before even beginning their junior years. Here’s where things get interesting for the Rebels: up-and-coming quarterback Malachi Zeigler, who has an Ole Miss offer, just impressed at Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp. His impressive play and increasing rapport with the Notre Dame coaching staff are making a few ears perk up in Oxford.

Talking of the Irish Invasion, this year’s event was a Friday to remember. The campus was abuzz with activity as top-notch recruits from around the country rolled in, looking to impress the coaches and feel the vibe. For guys like Zeigler, it was an opportunity to show themselves off in front of the staff at Notre Dame, make connections with the coaching staff, and taste what life as a Fighting Irish quarterback might be like. “It was a really good camp and really fun,” stated Zeigler to Irish Sports Daily. “I think I did well. There are always things and throws you want back, but overall, I put my best foot forward.” He highlighted his strong arm, sharp footwork, and ability to make split-second decisions when under pressure.

Sure, there were a couple of throws he’d like to have back—perhaps a ball thrown a little too high or a read that was a split-second slow—but these did nothing to temper his determination to be better. With Coach Gino Guidugli as his mentor, Zeigler discovered someone who did not just combine tough love with encouragement but supplied him with the same. Guidugli was a coach whose style of play—firm, dynamic, and fundamentals-oriented—spoke to Zeigler. The coach compelled him to refine his mechanics, to believe in his progressions, and to lead confidently. Guidugli had already traveled to Louisiana to witness Zeigler throwing, and that investment was well worth it in the way that Zeigler reacted to his coaching at camp.

Malachi states, “They are a prestigious college; they have every right to take as much time as they need. From my perspective, if they decide not to offer, I’m very grateful for everything they’ve shown me – the hospitality.” With a history of academic excellence, a national championship pedigree, and a global alumni network, the Irish stand among the elite of college athletics. Their recruitment process is notoriously methodical, particularly at quarterback, where the staff watches out for prospects across several camps and visits before making a decision. The Irish are careful to assess quarterbacks, tending to wait for a prognosis on how prospects will grow physically and mentally.

With the 2027 class still a couple of years off—and Zeigler newly in his freshman year of high school—Notre Dame’s coaches are still gathering intel and cultivating relationships. “The main thing that appeals to me is how they can tailor to their athletes,” explained Zeigler. “Last year, they had a really good guy in Riley Leonard. He was extremely effective in the run game, and they allowed him to do that.” Riley Leonard, taking the field for the Irish, was not another pocket passer. Leonard ran for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns on 184 attempts in 2024. That’s averaging close to five yards per carry.

Leonard’s 17 rushing touchdowns paced the team, and his ground-chaining ability kept defenses honest all year long. He was not a one-dimensional runner, either—he also passed for 2,861 yards and 21 touchdowns, demonstrating that he could do it all. But most of all, what stands out is how the coaches adjusted. For Zeigler, that is the dream. He wants to play at a program that views him as a person, not a number—a program that will allow him to be himself and employ his full range of skills. In his post-camp interview, Zeigler was truthful about how he performed. He was satisfied with how he threw the ball and how he endured the pressure of a high-level camp. Most importantly, the report cards he received from the Notre Dame coaches were positive.

Notre Dame’s QB Recruiting Drama

Currently, the Fighting Irish are in a good position with several targets, and at quarterback, they’re looking at some true gems. Four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, a class of 2026 gunner, has already committed a huge coup for the future offense. The staff also has on the table a couple of other elite quarterback prospects, staying sharp in their options. But everybody is waiting to see what happens with the 2027 class, where the battle is already brewing before any official offers are in the air. Step forward, Malachi Zeigler, a four-star quarterback from Louisiana, is currently No. 96 overall and No. 9 among QBs on the On3 Industry Ranking.

Malachi’s unofficial visit to South Bend on June 6 for the Irish Invasion camp was a major moment, not just for him, but for Notre Dame’s entire recruiting outlook. While Notre Dame hasn’t pulled the trigger on a 2027 QB offer yet, the Irish staff knows that in today’s recruiting world, early relationships and campus visits are everything. Malachi’s visit was more than just a meet-and-greet—it was a chance for both sides to size each other up and for Malachi to see if South Bend feels like home.

What makes this battle even more interesting is the competition. Programs like Ole Miss, Texas, and SMU are all in the mix for top talent, and Malachi’s name is on their boards, too. For Notre Dame, the addition of QB Zeigler would continue their momentum and prove the point that the Irish are serious about constructing for the future. So, even though the dust has yet to settle, Malachi Zeigler’s recruitment is turning out to be one of the most significant—and thrilling—QB wars for Notre Dame shortly.