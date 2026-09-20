Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding Hit With Brutal Injury Blows as SEC Rivals Lose Key Starters in Week 3 Clash

Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford was already loaded with personal drama, but with 24 seconds left and the score tied 24-24, it turned into a nightmare for both sidelines. Both teams entered Week 3 looking like SEC heavyweights, but losing primary weapons in the fourth quarter has put their early playoff hopes on thin ice.

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On the Rebels’ side, head coach Pete Golding watched his game plan take a hit when his best second-best weapon and starter, Kewan Lacy (RB), went down.

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This isn’t the first time Pete Golding has watched his backfield take a hit this month. Lacy suffered a thigh injury in the season opener against Louisville, and seeing him walk off again leaves Ole Miss dangerously thin. Losing their main runner completely broke the offense’s rhythm, leaving quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to carry the load alone.

Losing Lacy completely changed the vibe of the Ole Miss offense just when they needed to protect their lead. Before getting hurt, he was their ultimate hammer, using his power-running attack to pick up 43 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries to keep the opposing defense honest.

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Once he was out of the equation, the Rebels’ ground game choked up, gaining just 55 total yards as a team and forcing quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to do everything through the air and his feet.

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LSU felt the impact just as hard when star tight end Trey’Dez Green went down in the second half. Taking a brutal hit directly to his right knee after pulling down a 19-yard catch, the 6-foot-7 target was in visible pain on the turf and had to be carted straight to the locker room.

Green was having a monster night with 4 catches for 60 yards before leaving, serving as quarterback Sam Leavitt’s main safety valve over the middle. According to Wilson Alexander of On3, the Tigers’ starter and best weapon’s return is uncertain.

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“Trey’Dez Green is doubtful to return with a right leg injury, per LSU radio,” he tweeted. Losing his top red-zone threat, the 6-foot-7, 242-pound Trey’Dez Green, stripped LSU of its biggest third-down mismatch, forcing Kiffin to completely rewrite his fourth-quarter passing scripts on the fly.

Green had been having an incredible season, entering the matchup with 10 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks. Losing Green is a massive roadblock for former Ole Miss coach-turned-LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, because Green has been their best catcher tonight.

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Before going down on a hard hit following a reception, Green was actively carving up Golding’s defense, racking up 4 receptions for 60 yards. Standing tall and holding the school’s single-season tight end touchdown record, not having him out there took away quarterback Sam Leavitt’s favorite safety valve over the middle of the field. It completely forced Kiffin to rewrite his 4th-quarter red-zone packages on the fly.

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The silver lining in this brutal fourth-quarter grind has been the heroic effort of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The senior transfer and former Division II National Champion has been putting on an absolute clinic in the face of adversity, tearing up the LSU secondary for 363 passing yards and 2 touchdowns on 70 total team plays.

Despite throwing a costly interception and being sacked twice, his composure under pressure is the only reason the Rebels are still alive as they attempt to lean on backup running back JT Lindsey to pick up the slack.

LSU just pulled even off a clutch 23-yard chip-shot field goal after their drive stalled inside the 5-yard line without Green. With the clock ticking down in the final frame, this game has turned into a pure test of depth and willpower for both programs.