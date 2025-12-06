brand-logo
Lane Kiffin Announces Last-Minute College Gameday Change After Major Update From LSU Camp

By Khosalu Puro

Dec 5, 2025 | 10:10 PM EST

Lane Kiffin Announces Last-Minute College Gameday Change After Major Update From LSU Camp

ByKhosalu Puro

Dec 5, 2025 | 10:10 PM EST

Imago

Imago

HC Lane Kiffin walked into LSU with a fast-moving agenda, but even he did not expect his first scheduling conflict to involve ESPN’s biggest pregame stage. The Tigers announced this week that the former Ole Miss coach would join the “College GameDay” crew in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. It sounded locked in. Then came Friday and the plan collapsed. So what forced the HC to pull the plug on a national TV appearance?

“Welp had to stay in BR and still finishing some things out with players and a coach!! 🐯🐯” Lane Kiffin posted on X on December 5. “Won’t make it to Atlanta for @CollegeGameDay.”

This blunt message clearly pointed at business inside Baton Rouge. But why was this update so notable? It starts with recruitment. 

Lane Kiffin delivered another pointed message at his former program. He reposted a graphic noting he had “signed more 5 stars in 5 days at LSU than he did in 6 years at Ole Miss.” It was not subtle, and it sharpened the contrast between the tools he has now and the limitations he left behind. And now, he’s too busy with those star commits to be part of his old school’s big stage. 

