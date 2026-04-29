Lane Kiffin Announces Positive Sam Leavitt Injury Update on Tuesday

The LSU Tigers officially wrapped up spring practice last Saturday, but the most crucial development arrived days later. Stepping up to the podium on Tuesday, head coach Lane Kiffin delivered exactly what fans were anxious to hear, which was a highly encouraging medical update on star transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt.

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“We threw 7-on-7 first – which we normally wouldn’t do – just so Sam [Leavitt] and a number of other players, including Whit [Weeks], were able to do that knowing they weren’t doing team stuff. That felt good to see everyone out there together,” Kiffin said in his press conference this afternoon.

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For a quarterback who’s coming off a grueling Lisfranc surgery, participating in these passing drills is a massive victory. It means Leavitt is finally comfortable planting his surgically repaired foot and driving the ball without the immediate, dangerous pressure of a collapsing pocket.

Kiffin was honest enough to admit how Leavitt’s absence for most parts of the spring affected the team. But it was for “long-term” benefits to avoid a repeat of the Sun Devils’ mistake of forcing him to play through the injury. The former Ole Miss coach was very appreciative of Leavitt’s poise, as he remained committed to the team despite his injury.

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“He’s taken it very seriously. It’s a lot to learn within the system, and he really spends a lot of time up here. That’s not easy. When you’re not playing, it’s a little bit harder to stay locked in. He’s really serious about being great.”

Leavitt entered the transfer portal as the No. 1 overall prospect despite being limited by injury. In seven games, he threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions, and ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

With his help, Lane Kiffin was set to improve the LSU offense that averaged 5.2 yards per play and 22.8 points per game with a national ranking of No. 103. The program had to deal with an inconsistent quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, who also had to battle injuries in 2025.

Leavitt is back and is set for a brilliant stint with the LSU Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Leavitt wasted no time in unleashing himself in Baton Rouge. In the little time he had on Saturday, he left Kiffin with a lasting impression of his quality.

“Sam did a good job. He only played eight plays, but he threw a touchdown on his first play on a very deep ball that probably would’ve went for a touchdown. He’s doing a great job. I just met with him this morning. He’s really competitive – wants to be great; wants the team to be great. He’s in a really good place.”

The return of the quarterback will give Kiffin some relief with the team’s offense after spending the past few weeks making complaints.

Lane Kiffin pleased with LSU offense

While delivering good news regarding Leavitt’s health, he also spoke about his satisfaction with the offense. The LSU Tigers’ offense has had to blend 40 new additions in such a short while. And for weeks, the lack of chemistry gave Kiffin great concern. But all of that has changed since two Saturdays ago.

“The offense was in really good rhythm for the second Saturday in a row, made a number of plays, the system was kind of working as far as tempo and just playing the ball around. I was very pleased with that. It was a good feeling,” Kiffin said.

“I mentioned the offensive line with so many new guys has come along well. I think in general, just the understanding of our expectations, how to practice, how to work, how to prepare. That’s come a long way, and I’m really pleased with that in general from the players,” Kiffin said.

The patience Lane Kiffin showed with Sam Leavitt is already paying off in Baton Rouge. Even on a strict medical snap count, the young signal-caller wasted no time shaking off the rust. Given just eight plays to work with over the weekend, Leavitt launched a deep touchdown pass on his very first rep. That brief flash of brilliance left a lasting impression on Kiffin, providing a much-needed sigh of relief for a coaching staff desperate to establish offensive chemistry heading into the summer.