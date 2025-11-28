Lane Kiffin Announces Unfortunate Trinidad Chambliss News Right Before Mississippi State Game

Week 14 brings some big in-state rivalries, including the Ole Miss vs. MS State matchup. But even before Lane Kiffin and his squad could march into Davis Wade Stadium, an unfortunate incident involving the Rebels’ star QB, Trinidad Chambliss.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We reported it to Mississippi State, and they said, ‘We’ll put security on it’. And how about this? At 3:00 AM in the morning, they break in and take Trinidad (Chambliss)‘s jersey!” Kiffin said on the SEC Network Interview. “Guess you can expect nothing less from these people.” The 23-year-old QB was all set to make waves against the Bulldogs, carrying an 84% QB rating this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chambliss has been lighting up the field this season, making that jersey steal a way to distract the quarterback. He has completed 65.2% of his throws for 2,657 yards with 14 touchdowns and three picks, and he’s added 444 rushing yards and six scores with his legs. No wonder the Bulldogs fans need to rack up weird antics to stop the Rebels’ senior QB. Ole Miss equipment manager Ken Crain had cameras rolling in the locker room, and they caught the whole thing in 4K.

Mississippi State looks like it’s trying anything it can to mess with Chambliss. It says a lot about this massive in-state rivalry. It all dates back to 1926, when Ole Miss rolled into Starkville on a 13-game losing skid and finally snapped it with a 7–6 win over what was then Mississippi A&M. Rebels fans, pumped up, stormed the field in wild celebration. But Bulldog supporters? They were grabbing stadium chairs and chasing down the intruders in a full-on brawl.

Both sides knew they had to cool the heat. That’s why they created a golden egg trophy to symbolize victory and keep the peace. Ever since, the Egg Bowl’s been fought over that shiny prize. Fast-forward to tonight’s clash: Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss at noon ET, a regular-season finale with playoff dreams on the line. The jersey heist by rogue Bulldog fans, snatching Trinidad Chambliss’ gear? Just the latest salty twist in this 100+ year saga of hate and hype. The Rebels are 7.5-point road favorites over 5-6 Mississippi State (1-6 SEC), with a total of 62.5. They are eyeing the playoffs amid speculations about Lane Kiffin’s exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can hear these fans already out here,” Kiffin told ESPN‘s Marty Smith. “This will be a great game today. It’s a very passionate rivalry. I mean, shoot, at 10:00 PM last night, luckily our great Ken Crain (our equipment manager) put secret cameras in the locker room so we could watch Mississippi State break into our locker room and steal things.” Pretty safe to assume Chambliss has that No. 6 jersey ready for the Egg Bowl. We’ll find out soon enough.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Lane Kiffin ready to pack his bags after the Egg Bowl ends?

More than the Egg Bowl results, the Ole Miss fans are losing their sleep on something else. Lane Kiffin’s future at Oxford. LSU is making a monstrous power play for Lane Kiffin. It reveals that the Tigers are dangling an eye-popping $144 million deal to lure him away from Ole Miss. LSU recently fired Brian Kelly, but his $54 million buyout has proven to be a thorny issue. After numerous lawsuits and discussions, the Tigers front office has decided to pay Kelly the money for one reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

They want to move on from the past and focus on pulling in Kiffin before Florida makes another move for him. After draining $54M, LSU is ready to bring in Kiffin with a massive $90M contract. Everyone knows Kiffin turned Ole Miss into a playoff-level powerhouse, shaking up the SEC with his offense and player development chops. And that is making him more attractive to programs.

LSU is banking on Kiffin’s recruiting prowess, especially in Louisiana, a talent-rich hotbed where LSU traditionally scoops top-5 recruiting classes. Insiders are saying it’s almost a done deal that Kiffin will choose LSU once the Egg Bowl wraps up. The school is preparing incentives such as a $25 million NIL fund to secure top-tier recruits. LSU expects Kiffin to hit Baton Rouge fast, possibly as soon as Monday after the Egg Bowl. Financially, it’s a risky but bold move for LSU.