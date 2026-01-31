Lane Kiffin Appoints Longtime Brian Kelly Staffer to Major LSU Role – Report

Brian Kelly’s time at LSU didn’t bring much success for the program. Not even a single playoff experience. However, the new head coach, Lane Kiffin, is still recognizing the talent in his staff as the Tigers fill a key position.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LSU has promoted JR Belton as the program’s new assistant general manager. Belton had joined the Tigers in 2021 as the director of scouting and earned the trust of both Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly during his time in Baton Rouge. He has been a consistent presence behind the scenes, helping to keep the program going when coaching staffs changed, and expectations stayed sky-high.

He most recently served as Kelly’s director of football operations. Kiffin is now planning to take full advantage of Belton’s institutional expertise, promoting him to a more senior position that puts him right in the center of LSU’s future goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his run as Director of Recruiting at LSU, he played a major role in landing some of the nation’s top high school talent while also helping them build the No. 1-rated transfer portal class in 2025. The Tigers have consistently remained among the recruiting elite, with their last three signing classes finishing in the Top 10 nationally, including a No. 5 in 2023, No. 7 in 2024, and No. 8 in 2025.

This is a developing story…