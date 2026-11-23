The Horned Frogs are out of the College Football Playoff picture after slipping to a 5-6 overall record and 12th place in the Big 12 standings, leaving them with just one regular-season game remaining to secure bowl eligibility. After a disappointing season, TCU is preparing to bring in a new leader, with one SEC defensive coordinator entering the picture as a candidate following Sonny Dykes’ firing.

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“Expect LSU DC Blake Baker to be in the mix for the TCU head coaching position. He passed on Tulane and Memphis last year, but a P4 program with resources like TCU would be an ideal first head coaching job,” LSU insider Matt Moscona suggested in a post on X.

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Baker currently serves as LSU’s defensive coordinator under Lane Kiffin, making him an important part of the Tigers’ coaching staff. Despite LSU’s inconsistent season, Baker has managed to keep the Tigers’ defense among the nation’s best.

Through 11 games, LSU is allowing just 266.5 yards per game, ranking fourth nationally, while giving up 18.9 points per contest. The unit has been effective against the pass, ranking among the SEC’s best in pass-defense efficiency. His ability to maintain a high-performing defense despite the team’s overall struggles highlights the qualities he could bring to the head coaching role.

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Interestingly, TCU’s struggles this season haven’t stemmed from its defense. In fact, the Horned Frogs boast the Big 12’s top-ranked scoring defense at 17.3 points allowed per game.

Their offense, however, has been a different story, ranking dead last in the conference in both total offense (362.5 yards per game) and rushing offense (110.7 yards per game), while sitting 15th in scoring at 22.8 points per game. That stark imbalance raises questions about whether hiring another defensive-minded coach is the right move for TCU, especially with the offense needing significant improvement heading into the next season.

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Baker’s coaching history offers a glimpse into why his name could attract attention in the head coaching market. Before returning to LSU in 2024, he spent two seasons as Missouri’s defensive coordinator, helping the Tigers post an 11-2 record in 2023.

Missouri finished fourth in the SEC in scoring defense that season, allowing just 20.8 points per game, while also recording 39 sacks. Baker also previously held defensive coordinator positions at Miami and Louisiana Tech, giving him eight years of experience in that role before his return to Baton Rouge.

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There could also be a personal connection behind his potential interest in the TCU job. A Houston native, Blake Baker attended Clear Lake High School before spending three seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Texas from 2010 to 2012. That background gives him familiarity with the state’s football landscape, potentially making a return to Texas an attractive option.

Beyond his familiarity with Texas, TCU could also allow Baker an opportunity to build a coaching staff suited to the program’s needs. Bringing in an experienced offensive coordinator would be particularly important given the Horned Frogs’ struggles on that side of the field this season. That could allow Baker to focus on building a strong defense while addressing the team’s biggest weakness.

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Blake Baker, however, is not the only name that could emerge in TCU’s coaching search. According to The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman, UTSA’s HC Jeff Traylor, Oklahoma State’s HC Eric Morris, Texas State’s HC G.J. Kinne, Miami’s OC Shannon Dawson, and several others are also being considered for the position.

The Horned Frogs have several options to consider as they look to find the right person to lead the program into its next chapter.