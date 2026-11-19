Lane Kiffin knows when to talk and when to stay out of trouble. The LSU head coach found himself facing an awkward question during a recent interview, and his response suggested he had absolutely no interest in becoming the face of the Tigers’ latest fight with the SEC. But he still managed to bring Notre Dame into the conversation.

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The question concerned LSU basketball’s decision to add RJ Luis Jr. to its roster while the university remains locked in a legal dispute with the SEC. With conference expulsion even being floated as a possible punishment, Lane Kiffin wasn’t going to offer a detailed opinion. Instead, he made it clear he wanted no part of the argument.

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“In no planet am I touching that,” he said when asked about the situation, via SEC Mike.

That’s not all, though. Lane Kiffin shared a joke from LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette about what life could look like if the Tigers were eventually pushed out of the conference.

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“Maybe we’ll start to get Notre Dame’s schedule now,” he recalled Bonnette joking.

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Then came the disclaimer. “But that was his joke,” he added. “I’m not touching that.”

It was a clever way to dodge a question that could turn into a much bigger problem for LSU’s football program.

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The fight goes back to a rule SEC presidents passed unanimously in August to stop former pro players from sneaking back into college rosters. Because state courts kept blocking the NCAA from enforcing its own bans, the league stepped in to draw a hard line. The goal was to protect competitive fairness and keep college teams from turning into minor league rosters filled with ex-pros.

LSU has already had to navigate that issue with its football roster. Lane Kiffin chose not to add TE Dae’Quan Wright and DT Zxavian Harris, both of whom had professional football connections.

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The SEC had threatened financial penalties and even the possibility of expulsion if the school continued to violate conference rules. The basketball situation now brought the dispute back into court.

Former G League guard RJ Luis became the latest flashpoint after LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade pursued him. The SEC’s legal position shifted toward the basketball program as the possibility of Luis joining the Tigers became a concern.

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Attorney General Liz Murrill argued that the issue was effectively moot after Wade indicated he would follow SEC protocols and would not add Luis. However, the legal battle took another turn when Baton Rouge Judge William Jorden signed an order preventing the conference from punishing LSU over the roster decision.

LSU President Wade Rousse subsequently indicated the university would comply with the court order. Luis was then added to the roster. That decision has not quieted the opposition.

Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr sent another letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday, expressing serious concerns about LSU’s actions. According to ESPN, Carr argued that the school could not just disregard conference regulations it had previously agreed to follow.

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“LSU’s continued contempt for the rules of the SEC — rules they have voted on and agreed to — cannot go unaddressed,” he wrote.

He also urged the conference to consider sanctions, including expulsion.

That probably triggered LSU SID’s joke that put Notre Dame in the middle of the discussion. The Irish don’t belong to a football conference and build their schedule themselves.

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Marcus Freeman’s team has done just fine with that setup. Notre Dame entered November at 7-1 and ranked No. 6 in the CFP standings, according to the November 17 update. Its schedule still features several ACC opponents, along with national matchups and familiar rivals.

LSU, meanwhile, has considerably more immediate football concerns. The Tigers fell to 6-4 after a narrow 22-21 defeat against Texas, dropping out of the CFP rankings and the major Top 25 polls.

Lane Kiffin’s reference to Notre Dame was clearly a lighthearted remark rather than an indication that LSU was preparing to leave the SEC. Still, the possibility of independence makes for an interesting punchline when conference expulsion is being discussed seriously.