Lane Kiffin Becomes Laughingstock of College Football After Ole Miss Senior’s Brutal Act

The stage was set in Oxford, Mississippi, for Ole Miss to take on LSU on Saturday. The Rebels secured a thrilling 32-24 revenge victory over LSU in Lane Kiffin’s highly anticipated return to Oxford.

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Ole Miss safety Joenel Aguero appeared to decline an attempted postgame handshake with his former Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin. In a clip amplified on social media, Kiffin approached Aguero and extended his hand. Aguero put his hands behind his back and ran downfield to celebrate with teammates, leaving Kiffin without a handshake.

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“Left hanging in front of a full stadium,” one fan commented, watching this unfold. “I have been dropped mid-lift on camera, and that still looked worse.” Another fan said, “Holy shit, how embarrassing.”

Early Saturday morning, ESPN hosted College GameDay live from Oxford. The massive crowd of Ole Miss faithful roared “F**k Lane Kiffin” chants loudly. The anti-Kiffin chants even made the broadcast audio struggle to mask the noise over the analysts.

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Kiffin was viewed by many Ole Miss fans as “Public Enemy No. 1” in Oxford after leaving for LSU on November 30, 2025, just two days after the Rebels’ Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State put them in strong position to make the College Football Playoff. The program’s CFP berth was not formally announced until December 7.

“As they should. Bro betrayed them before the biggest part of their season last year. Spit in their face,” another angry fan commented. “HOTTY, Freaking TODDY,” another fan added.

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The atmosphere leading up to and during the LSU vs. Ole Miss match was exactly like an action scene from a movie. Given Lane Kiffin’s abrupt midnight departure from Oxford and his controversial Vanity Fair comments, Ole Miss fans turned his homecoming into one of the most hostile and petty spectacles in college football history.

There were concrete barriers and a literal prison-like security fence around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It was specifically built to shield the LSU team buses from the angry home crowd.

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Ole Miss Athletics took the unprecedented step of strictly banning any purple-and-gold or LSU gear from the student section. A warning was laid that if anyone violates these rules, they will be denied entry or ejected to keep the section entirely uniform. Over 80 combined state troopers from Mississippi and Louisiana, a surveillance helicopter, and a mobile command center patrolled the campus grounds.

70,033 fans packed the entire stadium. Kiffin took credit for the historic atmosphere, delivering the viral jab, “The stadium was full an hour early. I guess I had to leave to get them to do that. So, you’re welcome.”

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Due to the volatile nature of the crowd, Kiffin had to be tightly surrounded by a massive group of state troopers and local police security. They formed a human shield just to walk him safely down the tunnel.

Ole Miss fans love their new coach, Pete Golding. He represents the polar opposite of Lane Kiffin’s media-heavy persona. Before the game, Golding earned massive respect by staying diplomatic and telling fans not to cross the line. Fans on social media celebrated how he stayed focused on the roster rather than Twitter feuds. Many noted he gave the team the stability they desperately needed after Kiffin’s messy midnight exit.

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“Enjoy the lane, chock Kiffin, LSU. We have a coach that actually can win big games,” one fan commented.