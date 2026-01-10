Lane Kiffin Betrays Transfer Portal to Solve LSU’s QB Problem

Lane Kiffin refused to wait quietly while his quarterback room hung in limbo. After losing possible key targets, Sam Leavitt looked like the perfect fix, especially after he made an official visit to the Tigers. But he walked away without any commitment, and that didn’t sit well with Kiffin. As he goes beyond his comfort zone, it haunts him.

“Multiple sources confirm Lane Kiffin is, in fact, in Knoxville to see QB Sam Leavitt,” LSU Reporter Matt Moscona said on X. “Leavitt left LSU without committing while the Demond Williams situation was unfolding. Multiple reports have Leavitt set to visit Miami after Tennessee. Kiffin trying to close his portal QB.”

Returning to Tennessee after a dramatic exit in 2010 instantly stirred chaos for Lane Kiffin. After Desmond Williams’s $4 million contract forced him to recommit to the Washington Huskies, Kiffin needs a QB to fill up the depth. To make it happen, he went to Knoxville, where Sam Leavitt headed after Baton Rouge for an official visit. That move clearly showed the desperation to bring him home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiffin fueled speculations by posting a picture from Knoxville airport on Friday, and later, even Moscano confirmed his move. This move made it pretty evident that Kiffin went there to crash Leavitt’s Tennessee visit and pitch for LSU directly. Knowing his history with Tennessee and how he suddenly left them within a year to join USC, that’s the last thing anyone would have expected.

After losing Garrett Nusmeier to the NFL draft and Michael Van Buren Jr. to the portal, Kiffin needs an experienced guy on the team. The worst part is that almost every experienced QB is finding their footing elsewhere. First, Brendan Sorsby went to Texas Tech, and then Auburn’s Deuce Knight looks like he is going to Ole Miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Texas Drew Mestemaker went to Oklahoma State, TCU’s Josh Hoover committed to Indiana, and Iowa State’s Rocco Becht went to Penn State. This leaves Lane Kiffin with only a few options left that explain the reason behind his move.

Now, two other teams that Leavitt is eyeing are also in need of QB1. Tennessee’s urgency to fill Joey Aguilar’s spot is evident, as there’s just rookie George MacIntyre remaining on the team. Even Miami needs someone who can hold the team, replace Carson Beck, and bring instant production. The Hurricanes’ playoff berth can be an intriguing factor for Leavitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Furthermore, the reason behind Sam Leavitt’s dilemma may be the stakes that LSU’s commitment brings with it. It’s going to be Lane Kiffin’s first season with the Tigers, though he has his entire coaching staff with him, but if things go wrong, Leavitt’s NFL draft could take a hit if he decides to enter the portal in the 2027 season.

Leavitt himself is recovering from a Lisfranc injury, but his strong resume at Arizona State is making him a perfect fit for Kiffin. Back in 2024, he recorded 2,855 yards and 24 touchdowns while pushing them to the playoffs. Notably, NIL can be another factor to grab Leavitt’s eyes, but if not, then LSU might lose another key target.

With QB concerns, the Tigers are on the verge of losing a key staffer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin might lose a key offensive staffer

Lane Kiffin suddenly finds himself in another staff turmoil. After bringing his entire offensive staff from Ole Miss to the LSU Tigers, Kiffin promised stability in the program. But now his OC, Charlie Weis Jr., might be looking for better opportunities in the NFL. Now, Weis has already signed with LSY, but that deal doesn’t fully close the door for other opportunities.

As per ESPN, at least one NFL franchise is exploring the possibility of bringing Weis on board before he begins his role at LSU. His deal with LSU makes it an easy way, as he would not owe a buyout if he leaves for NFL play in a claiming role or accepts a head coaching job at either the college or NFL level.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that math changes if Weis leaves for another assistant coaching job. Leaving on March 31 triggers a penalty of 300% of his base salary and compensation totaling roughly $5.7 million. Departing after 31 lowers that figure to 100% of his base salary, which amounts to $1.9 million.

His name started getting linked to the New York Giants, especially knowing he developed Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss. But for now, Weis made it pretty clear LSU is his only destination.

“I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU,” Weis Jr. said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But uncertainty still lingers.