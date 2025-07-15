Lane Kiffin Blames Paul Finebaum for Rift With ‘SEC Legend’ Coach at Media Days

Lane Kiffin never shies away from shaking up the college football dynamic. Whether it’s criticizing the selection committee for ruling out his team from the playoffs or suggesting Nick Saban should take over as the next NCAA’s NIL commissioner, Kiffin always made sure his voice was heard. Now, fresh off an exceptional 10-2 season, Ole Miss is ready for another breakout year. But Kiffin once again finds himself in the middle of another headline, this time feuding with Paul Finebaum, whom he blames for damaging his relationship with an “SEC legend”. Looks like Lane Kiffin doesn’t know what hesitation means when it comes to putting his point.

Kiffin brought his trademark sarcasm and fiery personality to The Paul Finebaum Show, stealing the spotlight. While fans anticipated their usual playful banter, the Ole Miss coach took it further, delving into their personal history and unresolved issues. When Finebaum tried questioning him about his time with the Raiders, Kiffin pointed out how he was messing up things there to get to Tennessee. “I s—– up because I was trying to get fired (from the Raiders) so I could get the Tennessee job. You didn’t know that,” Kiffin said.

So, when Lane Kiffin got his chance, he made it clear who he blames for his fallout with Tennessee’s legend Phil Fulmer. “I think you reported one time that I got Phil Fulmer fired. It wasn’t true at all… And Phil Fulmer never spoke to me because of that, because of you reporting that. Never once,” Kiffin said. “I tried to reach out, tried to go over and meet him. He wouldn’t talk to me because he was convinced because Paul Finebaum said that I got him fired… I was in Oakland, losing games in Oakland, kicking a 76-yard field goal.”

Well, after a weird stint at Oklahoma Raiders, Lane Kiffin quickly made his move towards Knoxville. Now, replacing a legendary coach like Phil Fulmer, who led the Volunteer program for 17 seasons and also held a record of 152-52, is no small feat. On top of that, he was the second-winningest coach in Tennessee’s history. But despite coaching in Tennessee for just one season, Kiffin’s 7-6 record and bowl game participation came right after Fulmer’s 5-7 season in 2008. That made the entire narrative set by Paul Finebaum even more real.

Honestly, which coach would replace a legend and leave after only a year? But that’s exactly what Lane Kiffin did. Back on 12th January, 2010, the news made a big buzz that Kiffin would be leaving Tennessee to return to USC, where he had previously served as an assistant. That night, hundreds of angry students protested outside the football complex on Johnny Majors Drive and even set a mattress on fire to show their dissatisfaction.

Lane Kiffin’s clear his stance on Hugh Freeze

Lane Kiffin’s back with another buzz, but this time it went too far. So, when Auburn coach Hugh Freeze posted a picture grinning with a golf trophy while his recruiting class plummeted to the SEC’s bottom, eyebrows shot up. That post ignited a fan base already anxious about the program’s direction. Freeze’s golf victory came as Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class sank to 86th nationally, which is last in the SEC. This contrast left fans in fury. But the tension intensified when Lane Kiffin tweeted Freeze’s photo with a smirking, “Great job, Coach!! Game is on.” More trolling posts—fishing pictures and pointed tags—followed. Kiffin’s jests seemed lighthearted, but the timing made them sting.

At SEC Media Days, Kiffin finally addressed the recent drama. Reporters questioned whether it was personal, hinting at another SEC rivalry. Kiffin, ever the entertainer, responded with characteristic wit and honesty. “I like Coach Freeze,” Kiffin said. “A few years back, he sent me a pic of a little two-pound bass. Ever since then, I post my bigger fish just to mess with him.” He added, with a subtle jab, “That had nothing to do with his golf game, which sounds like he’s doing amazing at.” With that statement, Kiffin clearly made his point.

But the fans concern is valid, as the nation’s top quarterback, Jared Curtis, committed to Georgia. Devin Carter committed to Florida State despite their 2-10 record last year. Denairius Gray? Went to Kentucky. So, in the SEC, victory transcends the game itself; it’s a statement. While Hugh Freeze was busy golfing, Lane Kiffin subtly reminded everyone of his continued prowess, both on and off the field.