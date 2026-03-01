Lane Kiffin Breaks Silence After Viral “Clout Chaser” Moment With Livvy Dunne Breaks the Internet

Who would have thought a funny photo-bombing moment between Lane Kiffin and Livvy Dunne would become a major headline? After their encounter at the LSU home gymnastics meet, Kiffin made a “clout chaser” comment about Dunne, which turned into massive news overnight. And the result? Kiffin had to address his lighthearted jab.

During the LSU home gymnastics meet against Alabama, Lane Kiffin faced an unexpected photo-bombing moment with influencer and former LSU gymnastics team member Livvy Dunne and teammate Aleah Finnegan. While Kiffin was answering questions on the SEC Network, both of them made silly faces and also performed a small dance behind him with their thumbs and pointer fingers extended, forming an “L” for LSU.

Calling Livvy Dunne a “clout chaser” is funny largely because the power dynamic is flipped. Dunne isn’t some random fan chasing attention; she’s already a national-level NIL celebrity with a huge audience. The viral moment seemed to work, and that’s only because Kiffin stepped into her ecosystem and not the other way around, making the jab read like self-aware sarcasm.

After this viral moment, every media outlet started making it a big deal, which ultimately forced Lane Kiffin to break the silence on it, saying, “Let them” on X.

In the picture, Dunne stuck her tongue out before both of them left the frame. Their funny activity turned into a viral moment, breaking the internet. Both Kiffin and Dunne had their own banter after the moment. She shared the video on her Instagram with the hashtag #JustDifferent and three laughing emojis. Later, Lane Kiffin too reacted to the posts, saying “Clout chasers” on X, tagging both of them and getting involved in the joke.

For Kiffin, it was just a funny, light-hearted gesture. This news gained national spotlight because of Olivia Dunne, who’s a big name in the sports and entertainment world. She works with Tom Brady’s company NoBull and calls herself an “athlete, investor, and partner.” She also models for Vuori and has appeared on the cover of Maxim’s winter magazine.

This isn’t the first time Lane Kiffin has taken a subtle dig at someone. Back in 2025, he trolled Hugh Freeze for his golf session while his recruiting class was ranking last in the league. Then he took a subtle jab at Tulane ahead of their first-round playoff game against Ole Miss.

“It’s not the Hunger Games, guys. Let’s both cheer for each other all year long, except when we play each other. @LSUfootball @OleMissFB,” Kiffin said on X.

So this history makes fans think that he is taking the same kind of shot at Dunne, too. But clearly, that wasn’t the case. Lane Kiffin’s presence at a gymnastics meet shows that he is not just involved in football but in other sports, too. His attendance underscored his previously stated support for women’s sports. Kiffin’s presence made the day even more special as the LSU Tigers beat Alabama with a final score of 197.975-197.600. But the night didn’t just end with a win.

Lane Kiffin takes a nasty dig at Ole Miss QB

Everyone knows Lane Kiffin uses social media to take digs at people. Those might not be hurtful or direct, but that subtle sarcasm always takes a toll on people. During the LSU gymnastics meet, both Kiffin and Olivia Dunne collaborated on a TikTok video. They made a funny TikTok video with the trend, “You wish that was you, huh?” In the video, Dunne was standing on the sidewalk watching a parade after her retirement in April 2025.

That’s when Kiffin made a subtle joke and said, “You know you can get an injunction nowadays.” Adding to the speculation, the video was posted on X with a caption that reads, “We can get you an injunction nowadays.”

Even if he denies it, the joke perfectly aligns with Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss’s injunction, where he fought for one extra year of eligibility. Fans understood Lane Kiffin’s classic humor, but couldn’t understand if it was required. It was Kiffin who got Chambliss onto the team, and now taking indirect digs at him doesn’t add up.

On the other hand, it could be because of Chambliss’s loyalty to Ole Miss, as he denied making any move to LSU even after Kiffin’s exit. He made a similar comment just last week, where he took X and said, “Good morning. Want to get an injunction, @DezBryant???”

Dez Bryant is a retired NFL receiver, and making this joke shows what he is actually talking about. Whether it’s a harmless joke with an influencer or a pointed jab at a former player, Kiffin’s social media activity ensures he remains a central figure in college football’s offseason drama, for better or worse.