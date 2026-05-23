Lane Kiffin Brings LSU Staffer’s Quarterback Son in Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin is clearly leaning on people he already knows and trusts, and Tee Martin fits that pattern. The two worked together at USC for years, and now Kiffin has pulled Martin from the NFL ranks back into college football. That kind of connection makes LSU feel like a second‑generation Kiffin project, where family and old staff ties matter as much as on‑field talent.

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LSU got MTSU’s transfer quarterback Kaden Martin into Baton Rouge. But it’s not just an unusual transfer portal addition, as he has solid ties with the team. His father, Tee Martin, serves as an offensive analyst for the Tigers and was himself a QB. And just so you know, he was a remarkable player who led Tennessee to a national championship in 1998. So, with ties, he has football in his genes, and now Martin is all set to show his caliber.

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For Kiffin, signing Kaden Martin isn’t just about adding another QB to the roster. Rather, it’s about strengthening a personal connection with a coach who already works under him. Bringing in a staffer’s son gives the program a different kind of buy‑in, where the family is already invested in the coaching staff’s success before the kid even throws a pass.

Kaden Martin took a long path before reaching LSU. He first joined the Miami Hurricanes after graduating from Buford High School in Georgia. During his early college years, he also played baseball and appeared in two games for Miami.

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In 2023, Martin transferred to East Tennessee State Buccaneers. Later, he stepped away from football for one year before joining the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and returning to the sport. Even though he did not play in any games during the 2025 season, he still helped the team as an important scout team player.

Now, with one year of eligibility left, he is finally entering LSU, where he has a real shot. But taking the QB1 position won’t be that easy, as the team already has three transfer QBs. LSU already added transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State, and he is expected to start the opening game against Clemson if he stays healthy. Kiffin also brought in former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from USC and Landen Clark from Elon.

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With less time on the field, taking over the starting role can be a tricky part for Martin, and even his high school records are mainly about baseball. In his junior year, Martin earned Perfect Game All-American honors after hitting a school record 13 home runs. So, he does have potential, but not enough records to prove it.

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So, for now, Kaden Martin seems more like a depth option for LSU instead of QB1. And much of his playing time depends on the health of Sam Leavitt.

Is Sam Leavitt ready to return to the football field?

Sam Leavitt joined LSU after two very successful seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. However, before arriving at LSU, Leavitt suffered a serious Lisfranc foot injury and needed surgery. The injury worried fans even more after reports said he had hurt his foot again during LSU’s spring practices. Many people started asking when he would fully recover and return to the field.

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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin later shared a positive update about Leavitt’s recovery. Kiffin said the quarterback is improving well and should be able to fully participate during summer workouts and fall camp.

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“He’s gonna be able to do full summer stuff,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know what the exact date is, but yes, he’s going to be able to do full stuff in the summer.”

Earlier in April, doctors removed the pins from Sam Leavitt’s injured foot, and he started running again during recovery. LSU now expects him to fully participate in fall camp before the new season begins. The team believes he can return healthy and take charge of the offense in 2026.

Leavitt’s recovery is very important for LSU. If he returns healthy, he is expected to remain the starting quarterback, which could limit the playing time of the other quarterbacks on the roster. His return could also play a big role in LSU’s hopes of competing for a championship.