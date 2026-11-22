Lane Kiffin had plenty to be unhappy about Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. LSU walked into Neyland Stadium and left with a 27-13 defeat to Tennessee. But this wasn’t just a case of the Vols being the better team. The Tigers spent much of the afternoon beating themselves. And the head coach isn’t dressing that up afterward.

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When asked whether preparing for Tennessee’s different offensive skill sets had caused problems, Lane Kiffin pointed in another direction. Instead of the defense, he believed the real damage came from his own offense.

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“I don’t think that was the issue tonight,” he told reporters. “No offense to anybody. Our issue was our offense, was their defense. Our defense played well enough to win, created negative plays in the game, turnovers, and, you know, this was an offensive issue.”

That was about as blunt a response Lane Kiffin could give. LSU’s offense gave Tennessee too many opportunities. The Tigers finished with 265 total yards, their lowest output of the season. Running the football was practically impossible. They managed just 43 yards on 34 attempts, averaging a miserable 1.3 yards per carry.

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Icon Sportswire BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 05: LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin on the sideline during the first half of a game against the Clemson Tigers on September 5, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 05 Clemson at LSU EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1262695104

If you take away Dilin Jones’ early 34-yard run, there was almost nothing happening on the ground. QB Sam Leavitt completed 27 of 39 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. But Tennessee’s defensive front kept collapsing the pocket, and he never found much comfort. The Vols finished with eight sacks, a season high, along with five additional tackles for loss. LSU couldn’t establish a running game or protect its QB.

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In the first quarter, LSU recovered two Tennessee turnovers and had a chance to take control. The Tigers came away with field goals instead of touchdowns. Their only touchdown arrived after a muffed Tennessee punt, with Sam Leavitt finding TE Trey’Dez Green for a 9-yard score.

Tennessee’s defense wasn’t the only one creating problems for LSU. Neyland Stadium became another defender. Lane Kiffin also had to give the Vols fans some credit.

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“That was the loudest, most effective I’ve seen a team by a crowd been a part,” he said. “So credit to the crowd and credit to Tennessee for playing really well, especially defensively.”

The noise inside Neyland Stadium caused all sorts of trouble for LSU. The Tigers picked up 16 penalties, their most in 30 years. Eleven came before halftime, and they managed just 103 yards in that stretch. False starts kept pushing them backward, while players struggled to hear the calls.

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Lane Kiffin also pointed to a bad shotgun snap that cost LSU. It brought back memories of another trip to Knoxville. He had no trouble giving the Tennessee crowd credit. In his eyes, they played like an extra defender.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever credited a crowd before,” he added. “They did a great job changing the game today, truly like having a 12th man on defense.”

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The afternoon got even uglier late in the fourth quarter. With Tennessee leading 27-13 and 3:14 remaining, officials briefly stopped play after golf balls and other objects landed on the field. The Vols fans clearly understood Josh Heupel’s summer request. The game eventually resumed, but the moment added another unpleasant chapter to LSU’s afternoon.

LSU is now 6-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play. That’s a rough opening season for Lane Kiffin, especially given the expectations and resources surrounding the program. He can point to Neyland Stadium’s noise and Tennessee’s defensive performance. Both deserve recognition. But his own assessment was telling.

LSU’s offense was the biggest problem. And that’s the part Lane Kiffin has to fix. The crowd in Knoxville won’t be following him back to Baton Rouge, but the problems that showed up Saturday certainly will.