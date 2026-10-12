Lane Kiffin Calls Out SEC Officials Over Two Controversial Calls That Hurt LSU in Overtime Loss: “The Rules Are the Rules”

Lane Kiffin isn’t hiding his frustration after LSU’s heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky. The Tigers had a chance to escape Lexington with a win, but the Wildcats pulled off another stunning upset with a game-winning two-point conversion. Now, Kiffin is questioning two officiating decisions that left him unhappy, making it clear that he believes the rules should be applied the same way regardless of the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with Blake Ruffino, Kiffin explained why he was upset with the officials over a controversial tush push touchdown and the sequence involving a false start and a timeout during Kentucky’s game-winning attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first issue came late in the first half when Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey scored on a tush-push from inside the one-yard line. The Wildcats took a 21-17 lead into halftime, but Kiffin questioned whether the officials should have blown the whistle when Minchey’s forward progress appeared to have stopped. According to Kiffin, the explanation he received was that there was too much at stake in that situation.

“The line just said, ‘Hey, in that situation, there’s just too much at stake,’” Kiffin explained on Sunday’s presser. He added that the official said he’d be killed if he had blown the whistle to stop the play, even though it appeared to have been stopped. Kiffin wasn’t convinced by that reasoning and argued that officials shouldn’t hesitate to make the same call simply because the moment is bigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For forward progress being stopped, you blow the whistle for protection and because that’s the rule. Don’t blow it because it’s such a big play,” he said.

Kiffin’s point was that if an official would stop a play on first down or with 10 minutes left in the game, the same rule should apply near the goal line. For him, the situation shouldn’t change how the officials make the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rules are the rules. So, if you see it that way, then see it that way. That’s my complaint with it. It all comes down to just blowing a whistle. So, it is what it is,” Kiffin said.

If the officials believed Minchey’s forward progress had stopped, Kiffin felt they should have made that call regardless of the stakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second controversy came in overtime, when Kentucky went for a game-winning two-point conversion instead of settling for another period. After LSU took a seven-point lead on Sam Leavitt’s touchdown run and extra point, the Wildcats answered with CJ Baxter’s one-yard touchdown run. Head coach Will Stein decided to go for the win, setting up a tense sequence involving a timeout and a disputed false start.

Kiffin said the officials flagged a false start and then granted Kentucky a timeout. He was frustrated because he believed the penalty would have forced the Wildcats to move back and likely kick the extra point, sending the game into a second overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The false start happens, they’re going to move it back, and they’re going to kick the extra point, and we’re going to go to second overtime,” Kiffin said, describing how he saw the situation unfolding.

Instead, Kentucky got another chance to run its play, and Minchey found open space up the middle to convert the two-point attempt and seal the victory. The result left LSU with another painful loss, while Kentucky celebrated its second straight overtime win by the same score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Kiffin admitted that his frustration with the officiating crew didn’t automatically mean he was right. He noted that he had never communicated with that particular SEC referee before and said he struggled with how certain situations were handled, including the clock operation during Kentucky’s two-point attempt.

That admission adds some context to his criticism. Kiffin wasn’t claiming that every decision went against LSU, but he clearly wanted more consistency in how the rules were applied in two crucial moments.

Of course, the officiating wasn’t the only reason LSU lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers also had to deal with turnovers and missed opportunities, while Kentucky made enough plays late to force overtime and finish the upset. But after a one-point defeat, those disputed calls are naturally going to receive plenty of attention. With that loss, the Tigers are now 4-2, and their playoff hopes might have already taken a hit!