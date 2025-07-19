Lane Kiffin Celebrates Family Win With Landry — But Son Knox Says That’s Cap

You never really clock out when you’re Lane Kiffin. Even in the offseason, the Ole Miss head coach finds ways to stay competitive and stay viral. This week, it wasn’t the transfer portal or a new offensive wrinkle that had people talking. It was a full-blown family pickleball match turned scoreboard controversy. On Instagram, Lane posted a video of himself and his daughter, Landry, dominating the court, and if you believed the caption, it was an absolute shutout. But one comment flipped the narrative.

The video, which Lane captioned “LK/LK 11, Knox/Cookie 0,” shows him hammering a forehand shot with the same energy he brings to a third-and-long. In classic Kiffin fashion, he’s not holding back. “Yes, let’s go! This is how it’s gonna start, and this is how it’s gonna end,” he shouts aggressively. “These little kids. Get off my court.” Lane and Landry were supposedly on the winning end of an 11-0 pickleball rout against Lane’s son Knox and his nephew Cookie. You’d think that would be the end of it. Another W for Coach. But nope, Knox had other plans.

Right below the video, in the comment section where family feuds now live forever, Knox dropped a rebuttal saying, “we won bro.” No context, just straight-up scoreboard sabotage. Suddenly, Lane’s post-game flex didn’t feel so bulletproof. Was this a case of selective memory? A trolling masterclass? Or just Dad being Dad?

Lane, of course, is no stranger to stirring the pot. This is the guy who’s repeatedly tweeted photos of himself catching massive fish just to troll Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze. So it’s entirely in character for him to serve up a little social media smoke after a family-friendly matchup. Still, when your own son is throwing a challenge flag on Instagram, the group chat is definitely heating up. And if you’re Knox, you’re probably demanding a full rematch with a scoreboard ref and three GoPros.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter who won. Okay, it definitely matters, but not for the rest of us. What we got was peak Lane Kiffin: competitive, chaotic, and hilarious all at once. He turned a backyard pickleball game into a viral showdown, complete with a disputed finish and a family feud. Football season can’t come soon enough, but until then? We’ll gladly take the Kiffins vs. the truth in a best-of-three series.

Kiffin and Finebaum’s banter steals the show

Kiffin has had a reputation for being an absolute character. We don’t know if you remember his video when his daughters went shopping, and when he asked about the shopping bill, Presley (Lane’s younger daughter) said $721. His response? He checked his pulse. And that’s exactly the kind of humor that we witnessed on SEC media day.

Lane Kiffin was sitting with Paul Finebaum for an interview during SEC Media Days when Paul said, “Coach Kiffin was not on our list [for interview]. We did not ask for him because we were told that he wasn’t available.” Without skipping a beat, Kiffin slid in with, “You didn’t ask at all,” before adding, “I was like a late portal addition to your roster.” That set the tone for a segment that felt more like a late-night talk show than a media day appearance. Rece Davis couldn’t hold back his laughter and tweeted the video with the caption, “This is just fantastic,” perfectly summing up the moment fans across social media were replaying instantly.

What made it even better? The mutual understanding is that, despite years of back-and-forth jabs, these two actually get along. Kiffin finally addressed the internet narrative head-on: “They really think we don’t get along,” he said. “They say all the time, ‘That Finebaum, man, way to stick it to him.’ I’m like, ‘Wait. I like Paul. I think Paul likes me.’” And Finebaum fired back with a smirk, “You’re a highly successful football coach, and I’m a struggling sports guy.” The playful shots kept flying, but all in good spirit. All we want to say is, Lane, if you’re reading this, please never change. This guy is the embodiment of not taking life too seriously.