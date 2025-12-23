Lane Kiffin Completes LSU Coaching Staff by Adding Family Member from Ole Miss Staff

What’s better than one Kiffin running the show? Two. Lane Kiffin has turned LSU’s coaching revamp into a family affair by hiring his brother as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The move completes a sweeping staff rebuild that includes eight former Ole Miss assistants and finalizes LSU’s coaching lineup ahead of the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chris Kiffin reunites with his brother at LSU. He brings in seven years of experience with Ole Miss and five years of NFL experience coaching teams like the 49ers, Browns, and Texans. After completing his first stint with Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016 as a defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, he returned last year as an analyst. During the 2013 season he was named as National Recruiter of the Year by Scout.com, which means he brings in major recruiting pool for LSU.

With that, he also guided a strong defense in 2015 when the Rebels ranked in the top 3 among SEC teams in tackles for loss, interceptions, and takeaways. Then in the year 2014, he helped Ole Miss to top the nation in scoring defense by allowing just 16 yards and the fewest touchdowns allowed, which was just 24. Now, with that resume he is ready to take LSU to new heights. But the hire caps a broader restructuring across both sides of the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

On offense, Charlie Weis Jr. will lead as offensive coordinator, with Joe Cox serving as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Kevin Smith takes on dual duties as assistant head coach and running backs coach. The offensive staff also includes George McDonald as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Eric Wolford coaching the offensive line, Sawyer Jordan handling inside wide receivers, and Dane Stevens coaching quarterbacks.

Weis, McDonald, Smith, Cox, Stevens, and Jordan previously served on Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff, where their offense averaged 38 points per game and led the SEC in total yards with 498.0 per game. And Wolford comes in from Kentucky and even holds experience at Alabama as an offensive line coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then on the defensive side, Lane Kiffin got Sterling Lucas to coach the defensive line. Lucas has spent the last five years with the Gamecocks, turning Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr. into All-SEC defenders this season and leading former Gamecock Kyle Kennard to SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Before that, he also had NFL experience with the Baltimore Ravens from 2016 to 2020. Blake Baker, as defensive coordinator, is the one who joined the LSU staff last year, and Kiffin is retaining him.

Corey Raymond as cornerbacks coach joins in for his third stint at LSU, holding NFL experience. With safety coach Jake Oleson and pass rush specialist assistant defensive line coach Lou Spanos holding up the charge as Kiffin’s Year 1 staff. Olsen too returns to LSU after spending two years at Missouri. And last but not least, Ole Miss former analyst Spanos joins in, who was also defensive coordinator at UCLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Joe Houston oversees special teams with his vast NFL experience, spending three years with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. He even spent two seasons as Florida’s special teams coordinator and worked under Nick Saban at Alabama too.

With Lane Kiffin’s major coaching overhaul at LSU, even his son is going through a massive transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin’s son makes a major college transition

With Lane Kiffin, even his son Knox Kiffin is going through a major change. After his move to LSU, even Knox will have to transfer from Mississippi to Louisiana to attend University Lab on LSU’s campus. This makes a major transition for him, but getting a player like him can be a major turnaround for them.

As a sophomore this past fall, he played at Oxford High School in Mississippi, leading them to an 11-2 season with a Class 7A playoff berth. He threw for 1,236 yards while completing 67 of 114 passes, recording 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

In his final game at Oxford, he completed 8 of 16 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns to three different players. Despite being unranked by 247 Sports, Knox holds offers from 10 colleges but has yet to get one from LSU after Kiffin’s move. Knowing Knox’s desire not to follow in his father’s footsteps and team, this offer might not come anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it will be interesting to see the father-son duo take over the college field very soon, just like the Sanders did last season.