Lane Kiffin’s first season at LSU is turning into a brutal disappointment. The Tigers are 6-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play, and their biggest enemy isn’t always the opponent. It’s their own inability to finish games. LSU has repeatedly dominated stretches of football, only to collapse when the pressure hits in the fourth quarter. For a program with championship ambitions, the excuses are running thin.

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On his radio show, Lane Kiffin addressed that uncomfortable reality. While he remains confident in the direction of the program, he wasn’t pretending everything was fine as he assessed LSU’s biggest weakness.

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“That’s a really big issue that we have not finished games,” he said via The Advocate’s Jon Blau. “We’re a really good team for 58 minutes.”

It’s a revealing admission from a coach who clearly believes the pieces are there. But LSU is putting itself in position to win before finding ways to throw those opportunities away. And the recent losses have made that problem stand out.

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The latest example came against No. 6 Texas on November 14. LSU had a two-score advantage in the second half and appeared to have the Longhorns where it wanted them. Dilin Jones broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, extending the Tigers’ lead to 21-10. Texas managed to chip away with field goals, but LSU still carried a five-point advantage into the closing minutes.

Fans thought it was a win for Lane Kiffin after a tough loss to Alabama. Then came the finish. Arch Manning, despite throwing three interceptions during the afternoon, showed up in the final minutes. Texas put together a final drive, and Manning connected with Raleek Brown for a four-yard touchdown with just three seconds remaining. The Longhorns escaped with a 22-21 victory.

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That’s what Lane Kiffin was talking about on his radio show. LSU outgained Texas 366-273, but turnovers, missed opportunities, and a breakdown in coverage wiped out much of that advantage. It wasn’t just a one-time incident, either.

A week earlier, LSU had a similar problem against Alabama. The Tigers briefly held a 13-10 lead in the third quarter before Alabama struck back to take a 17-13 advantage into the fourth. LSU had thoroughly outproduced the Tide offensively. Sam Leavitt threw for 380 yards, while LSU finished with 457 total yards compared with Alabama’s 285. But…

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LSU failed on all four fourth-down attempts, including a crucial opportunity at Alabama’s 9-yard line. Once the Tide took control, it never gave it back, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure a 31-13 win. Those two latest defeats aren’t the only reasons the Tigers’ season has become so frustrating.

LSU also lost 35-34 in overtime at Kentucky and suffered an eight-point defeat against Lane Kiffin’s former team, Ole Miss. Against the Rebels, the Tigers had a late opportunity to force overtime before coming up short.

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Those games have created a strange picture of Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge.

LSU has been capable of overwhelming opponents. Its victories include a 51-10 demolition of Clemson and a 35-6 win over Texas A&M. When everything clicks, the Tigers look like a complete team. But the defeats have exposed a different side.

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There are still two regular-season games remaining, but neither offers much breathing room. LSU travels to Neyland Stadium to face No. 9 Tennessee before closing its schedule against Arkansas. The trip to Knoxville brings another challenge, particularly given the complicated relationship between Lane Kiffin and Tennessee fans following his departure from the Vols.

But for now, the bigger issue is inside LSU’s own locker room. The Tigers have already shown they can play with quality opponents. Lane Kiffin knows it, and his comments make that clear. But being competitive for most of an afternoon isn’t the same as winning. Unless they learn to handle the final minutes, the 58-minute team will keep having a very long Sunday.