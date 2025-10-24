Lane Kiffin Could Pay Big Price for Oklahoma Sign-Stealing Allegations as Brent Venables Takes Clear Stand

While Ole Miss and Oklahoma are battling for a free berth in this year’s CFP, Lane Kiffin and Brent Venables are bringing their best strategies. But after studying OU’s defensive film, Kiffin didn’t hold back ahead of the game. Before facing the Sooners in Norman, he started the week by suggesting Venables’ defense steals signals. Although the Oklahoma HC took it as a compliment, a former OU defensive lineman, Dusty Dvoracek, warned that Kiffin’s comments could backfire.

During Thursday’s appearance on The RFF, Dvoracek shared his thoughts on Oklahoma’s current defensive play and reflected on his own experience as a Sooner. “I played on some fabulous defenses. I really did,” he said. “I had the opportunity to play with two Butkus Award winners, two Thorpe Award winners, a Lombardi Award winner, and someone who should’ve won the Heisman. I could go on countless All-Americans.” And drawing from that experience, Dvoracek added that Kiffin’s comments about Oklahoma’s defense will only fuel the Sooners.

“That’s where I say thank you to Lane Kiffin,” said Dvoracek. “Because he’s provided that platform for it to now be in question — and for these guys to get a little added fuel. And where I think that fuel shows up is in their focus and physicality during practice this week.” It’s only natural that Kiffin’s comments fired them up. After all, he’s questioning a defense that ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense, allowing just 223.3 yards per game, while Ole Miss averages 37.4 points per game on offense.

At Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, Kiffin quickly restructured his comment and stated, “Like I said, they do a great job of overall, everything. Playing plays. I said the signal thing; that’s a compliment.” But its ground-heavy approach could still spell trouble against a locked-in Oklahoma defense with players like Kobie McKinzie, Gracen Halton, and more.

Now, while OU’s offense faces injury concerns ahead of the game, Oklahoma has a clear No. 1 receiver in Isaiah Sategna III, who leads the team with 37 receptions. And even John Mateer’s rise with Oklahoma brings confidence. Perhaps that’s likely why Venables remains firm in his stance on the team’s defensive play despite Kiffin’s sign-stealing allegations.

Brent Venables’ take on Ole Miss HC’s comment

When asked about Lane Kiffin’s signal-stealing claims, Brent Venables didn’t flinch. He fired back calmly, saying, “I guess coming from Lane, I take it as a compliment. He must’ve seen our guys really prepared.” And truth be told, he’s got every reason to feel proud.

The Sooners’ defense has allowed just six touchdowns all season, and that’s why Venables praised his players’ grit, saying, “That’s who they are, man. They’re relentless. Their attention to detail, the time they spend above and beyond what’s required — that’s the proof of how we’re playing right now. That D-line, how they’re able to dominate physically.” And surely, this isn’t Venables’ first defensive masterpiece.

Before Oklahoma, he turned Clemson’s defense into a national powerhouse, keeping them in the Top 10 for six straight seasons. So when critics question his methods, he shrugs. “I guess I’ll take that as a kind of weird compliment,” quipped Venables. “Our guys must’ve looked pretty good on film.” The Oklahoma HC’s focus remains the same amidst Kiffin’s tactics.

“If you study people really well, know tendencies, and have confidence to go after those — that seems to be what he does,” said Kiffin. With Oklahoma holding teams under 300 yards nearly every week, Ole Miss will need to be surgical to crack the Sooners’ defensive code.