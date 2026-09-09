Lane Kiffin Could Put 9 Conference Rivals’ Playoff Hopes at Risk if SEC Proceeds With LSU’s Expulsion

The high-stakes game of chicken between LSU and the SEC just took a crazy turn, and it is quickly turning into a full-blown nightmare for the entire conference. Word came out that Lane Kiffin and LSU school officials tried to play peacekeeper by keeping ex-NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris out of their 105-player roster. You would think keeping those former pro guys on the bench was enough for both sides to shake hands and move on.

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Apparently not.

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The SEC isn’t backing down. Conference leaders are pushing full speed ahead with an unprecedented federal lawsuit in Alabama, setting up a formal vote this Thursday to decide if LSU should be thrown out of the league.

If the SEC actually pulls the trigger and kicks LSU out, the collateral damage is going to be absolutely wild. It will not just hurt the Tigers. It is going to completely derail the College Football Playoff hopes of nine different SEC rivals still left on LSU’s schedule.

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The conference’s rush toward an expulsion vote has triggered loud political noise from Washington. Defending LSU’s right to let state courts handle player contracts, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy slammed the SEC’s legal aggression.

“I’ve got rocks in my driveway that are smarter than that. They’re not gonna throw LSU out of the SEC,” Kennedy said. “I and a lot of other people in the United States Congress will be on them like a hobo on a ham sandwich. LSU hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s called a court of law. God made courts to decide disputes.”

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Kennedy insisted that using the judicial system isn’t a crime against college sports governance. “Whether you agree with what LSU did or disagree, we did the right thing by going to court,” he said. “We didn’t just do stuff. We went to court, and we’re going to abide by the court decision.”

Behind closed doors, SEC suits in Birmingham aren’t just mad about state court judges. They specifically cited a “lack of institutional control,” pointing to Kiffin’s snarky halftime TV interview against Clemson, where he joked about wishing he had his “pro players.” That single comment pushed conference bosses to invoke Article 6 of the SEC Constitution to force this nuclear Thursday vote.

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If SEC bosses ignore Congress and get the required two-thirds vote among the 15 other school presidents, LSU instantly becomes an independent team overnight. Just like that, nine high-stakes SEC matchups turn into plain non-conference games. In today’s 12-team playoff setup, that sudden shift is pure poison for anyone trying to build a championship resume.

SEC teams thrive on brutal league schedules to convince the playoff selection committee they belong in the postseason. Strip away a game’s official SEC tag, and the math breaks. Kiffin’s squad turns into a massive landmine, a team that can beat you but won’t give you any SEC points if you lose.

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Look at how the committee punished non-conference mistakes recently. Texas entered last season with major title hype, but an early non-conference loss to Ohio State hung around their neck all year.

Even after finishing 9-3 against a tough SEC slate, that non-conference loss ruined their leverage. The committee dropped Texas to No. 13 in the final rankings, leaving them right outside the 12-team bracket and sending them packing to the Citrus Bowl.

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A loss to a conference rival is something the committee usually forgives. But losing a non-conference game to an independent LSU? That wipes out your entire margin for error when fighting for an at-large playoff spot.

The irony is thick here. LSU tried to cool things down by leaving Wright and Harris on the bench. They gave the league what it wanted on the field. Yet by forcing this expulsion vote anyway, SEC leadership is risking the postseason money and playoff spots of half its own members.

While lawyers argue ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Kiffin’s team already showed how scary they are on the field by crushing Clemson 51–10 in their opener. The Tigers have the firepower to ruin anyone’s Saturday.

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If the SEC goes through with this vote, it isn’t just punishing LSU; it’s burning down its own house. Conference leaders better think twice before Thursday.