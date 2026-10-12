Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Grabs Attention After Supporting LSU’s SEC Rivals in Week 6

Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry Kiffin, gave college football fans something to talk about during Week 6 after stepping away from her usual purple-and-gold look for a Texas Longhorns-inspired game-day outfit. With LSU preparing for a crucial stretch of its season, her latest social media post offered a playful twist.

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“A change of scenery,” Landry captioned an Instagram post featuring a couple of pictures of herself wearing Texas Longhorns caps during the Red River Rivalry weekend.

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The outfit marked a temporary departure from the colors associated with her father’s new program, but there was little reason to interpret it as a serious declaration of allegiance.

Landry’s Texas-themed appearance came ahead of the Longhorns’ game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. She paired a Longhorns hat with a white tank top and khaki pants, matching her friend Jade.

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In a TikTok video, she captioned the look, “Imposter for the day.” Another video offered a different explanation for the outfit, with Landry joking that she was “scouting the competition.”

The remark added another layer of intrigue to her game-day appearance. LSU is scheduled to host Texas at Tiger Stadium on November 14. ESPN Analytics currently gives Texas a 57.4% chance to win and LSU a 42.6% chance.

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Landry also posted the familiar chaos of getting ready for the Longhorns-Sooners game. She joked about running late despite the kickoff being just eight minutes away and the venue still being 30 minutes from her location.

The posts were just a fun look at her weekend, but her place in college football is more complicated than being the daughter of LSU’s head coach. She has been a student at Ole Miss, even though Lane Kiffin left Oxford to take the job at LSU in Baton Rouge.

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That tie showed up before the LSU-Ole Miss game in September. Landry said she was hurt by inappropriate banners hung at fraternity houses in Oxford. She was disappointed by the messages and everything around them. She also said she loved her time at Ole Miss.

Even with those ties, she has shown plenty of LSU connection too. She wore a yellow Prada dress on game day, and her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is another link to the Tigers.

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The couple made their relationship public in 2025, and Landry shared a photograph of them at Tiger Stadium on August 16 with the caption, “Heard he’s pretty good.”

So she is an Ole Miss student, an LSU coach’s daughter and an LSU player’s girlfriend, and she spent a Saturday in Texas colors. It was a light moment in a rough week for the Tigers. Whether it means anything will not be clear until LSU and Texas meet in Baton Rouge in November.

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LSU has its own reasons to look ahead as the Tigers lost 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky on October 10 and dropped to 4-2. Kentucky kicked a late field goal to force overtime, then quarterback Kenny Minchey ran in the two-point conversion to win it. Sam Leavitt threw for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Tigers are home on October 17 to play Mississippi State, and then they get Texas in November. That makes Landry’s “scouting the competition” joke fit LSU’s schedule pretty well.

Her latest Instagram post doesn’t mean she’s switched sides, but it shows the fun side of being a college football fan. You can wear one team’s colors, have family tied to another, and joke around with a rival, all without having to pick a team for good.