Lane Kiffin Drops Major Tua Tagovailoa Claim as Austin Simmons Sends 4-Word Message on Ole Miss Future

There is a newfound electricity in Mississippi. Austin Simmons is stepping into the spotlight as the first-year starting quarterback. Lane Kiffin, well-known for his sharp eye for talent, is putting his full trust in Simmons. From a young age, Simmons has been groomed and prepared for this exact role, a fact that his father, David Simmons, proudly affirms. Physically, Simmons is a standout with an imposing 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame that fits the mold of an SEC quarterback. These aren’t just words. There’s proof of it.

Simmons’ performance against Georgia in 2024 was a defining moment. After Ole Miss star QB Jaxson Dart suffered an ankle injury, the coach thrust Simmons into one of college football’s biggest stages against the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs early in the first quarter. But Simmons lit up the field with his calm precision. He completed 5 of 6 passes for 64 yards, effectively leading Ole Miss downfield for a 75-yard touchdown drive that tied the game at 7-7.

“Just went out there and dominated,” Simmons recalled with a similar nonchalance. “Just trusted my preparation.” Simmons’ touchdown drive was a key spark that helped Ole Miss eventually pull away for a 28-10 upset over Georgia. Now, looking to take over the reins, his confidence is evident. Even when he is asked about his sincerity and preparation, Simmons just has a 4-word answer for it. “I’m made for it,” he said, and that sealed the deal. But it doesn’t stop there. Comparisons are flooding in. And the most special one came from Kiffin himself.

Lane Kiffin sees similarities in Austin Simmons and a quarterback he saw at Alabama. Tua Tagovailoa. In Kiffin’s words, Simmons has that ‘Tua’ thing. “There’s no way you teach any of that,” Kiffin said of Simmons and his former quarterback at Alabama, who is now with the Miami Dolphins. “They just have that.”

Both quarterbacks are lefties with an effortless and fluid throwing motion that they can’t teach, and their calmness under pressure really stands out. According to Kiffin, when emotions rise, quarterback decision-making often falters, but Simmons maintains a “really calm” demeanor.

This comparison is also about how Simmons handles the mental game. Like Tua, Simmons has shown an ability to stay composed and make smart decisions even in heated game situations. On the field, Simmons mirrors Tua’s strengths with a compact release, precise passing, and a knack for throwing tight windows accurately. He isn’t the flashiest athlete, but he showcases “good athleticism,” smarts, and intangibles that make him a special talent, much like Tua’s rise described him. Can he do what Tua did for the Crimson Tide? Lane Kiffin would hope so.

A Quarterback power shift

Austin Simmons, now the starting QB at Ole Miss, has steadily been stealing some of Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola’s thunder. Why? Simmons grabbed the spotlight ahead of Raiola in the 2025 FBS quarterback rankings. The Athletic released a tiered ranking of all 136 FBS QBs for 2025, and Simmons ranked higher on the list than Raiola, landing in Tier 4 while Raiola landed in Tier 6. This might seem like a subtle gradation, but in the elite QB world, these rankings matter a lot.

Simmons was ranked No. 37 overall, just a notch ahead of Raiola at No. 40. This reflects not just hype but how insiders see Simmons’ growing readiness and upside heading into his first full season as a starter in the SEC’s brutal spotlight. By contrast, Raiola, though talented, seems to still be finding his footing after a solid 2024 freshman campaign. What makes this leap impressive is Simmons’ trajectory. While he sat behind Jaxson Dart, Simmons made the most of his opportunities.

He showed zero interceptions in limited playtime and clutch moments like leading a key touchdown drive against Georgia. Even Dart has publicly predicted Simmons will “kill it” this year, giving big cred to Simmons’ talent and leadership. Ole Miss itself is looking fired up, and Simmons’ confidence is sky-high as he eyes vengeance against teams that beat them last year.