Lane Kiffin Edges Out $87M Coach to Land 6’6, 290-lb OL Amid Strong SEC Push

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is justifying his “transfer portal king” tag perfectly by snatching key recruits from other teams’ hands. After bringing in 18 commits to their 2026 class, Kiffin added another key transfer piece to his team: Georgia Military College’s three-star offensive lineman, despite a heavy SEC battle.

Junior college offensive tackle Adrian Lamb is making his way to the LSU Tigers, boasting a 6’6″, 290-pound frame, perfect for a lineman role. Securing his commitment is a big win for Lane Kiffin because Alex Golesh, Shane Beamer, and even Kalen DeBoer, who penned an $87 million contract with Alabama in 2024, were showing immense interest in the OT.

A weekend visit was all that the LSU HC needed to convince Lamb. The offensive tackle will graduate in May and enroll this summer, giving him time to prepare for the jump to the SEC.

Besides, JUCO players have a lot of potential, and many of them have turned heads in college football. Just like Diego Pavia’s example, who turned Vanderbilt’s fate last season, Lamb brings experience with him, having started in 10 games last season as a redshirt freshman. Now, he will be competing for the right tackle position at LSU.

For now, the other two spots are already filled with Jordan Seaton and center Braelin Moore. But the right tackle spot is now a wide-open competition, with veterans like Solomon Thomas and promising newcomers like Weston Davis expected to be the frontrunners among a crowded field of candidates.

Given the team’s offensive line struggles, Lane Kiffin’s urge to bring in experienced players makes sense. In the first five games of the season, LSU’s offense ranked 121st in rushing yards per game, with about 104.8 YPG, and allowed 26 tackles for loss in the first five games. Now, Lamb’s addition can bring in a major boost to the team.

Lamb’s move to LSU makes sense, given Lane Kiffin’s offensive mind. Additionally, playing under offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. can also improve his game. NIL can also be another reason behind his move, as LSU allotted $25 million to Kiffin for NIL-related roster investments.

Besides Adrian Lamb, Kiffin also added Copiah-Lincoln’s OT JaKolby Jones, making a pipeline of JUCO players into the team. LSU’s roster overhaul isn’t limited to the players on the field; the program also made a significant move in the front office.

Lane Kiffin’s LSU makes a major front office staff addition

Lane Kiffin isn’t letting any moment slide without making major moves for LSU. With a hefty $91 million bag and major hopes for a championship berth, Kiffin appears to be proving why he is worth that money. The team made a major front office hire, Adam Clark, who joined as assistant general manager.

After their former assistant GM, Kelvin Bolden, moved to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin needed the perfect man to take over. Clark came in at the best time. LSU already had its eyes on him since mid-January; now he joins their operations team under GM Billy Glasscock.

Clark’s experience in high-level operations at programs like NC State and Nebraska makes him a crucial hire for GM Billy Glasscock, who is tasked with modernizing LSU’s recruiting and personnel departments to keep pace in the SEC. Before NC State, Kelvin Clark also worked at Nebraska as director of football operations and spent six years at Minnesota in operations and player personnel roles. So, all that experience is likely to boost LSU’s standing in the league. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section.